Justin Baldoni's Wedding Day Apology to Wife Emily Resurfaces after Blake Lively's 'Sexual Harassment' Lawsuit: 'I'm Sorry for Everything I've Ever Said or Done that Has Hurt You'
Justin Baldoni's apology to his wife, Emily Baldoni, on their wedding day has resurfaced after his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively, filed a bombshell lawsuit against the actor.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Lively, 37, sued her co-star for alleged sexual harassment months after rumors of behind-the-scenes issues while filming the movie.
Baldoni, 40, wed his wife Emily back in 2013 in a California ceremony surrounded by family and friends.
In their wedding video, which has now gone viral, the actor told his bride: "I want to start off my vows to you with an apology.
"I'm sorry for all my faults, my shortcomings, for my insecurities and my ego, and for everything that I've ever done or said that's hurt you. And everything I’ve ever brought to this relationship that hasn’t been pure."
The actor continued: "But with that apology also comes a promise. Emily, for the rest of my life, I will cherish you, I will appreciate you, I will listen to you, I will laugh with you, I will take care of you, I will honor you, and I will respect you."
Emily responded to her husband: "I love you. Truly, madly, deeply. I will stand strong by your side, grateful to have a man who will go above and beyond to comfort a friend or simply make someone feel loved.
"I will stand firm by your side, deeply appreciative to have a man who inspires me and the people around him to live life more fully."
During the premiere of the highly anticipated movie, fans started to speculate about a feud between Baldoni and Lively after the duo refused to promote the film together or take photos during appearances.
As rumors began swirling, TikTok videos of the two allegedly disagreeing while filming started to leak online, as well as stories about "the issues" that occurred on set.
RadarOnline.com previously reported that according to the lawsuit, a meeting was held on January 4 to address the "hostile work environment" that was occurring.
Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, Baldoni, executives for Sony Pictures Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios attended the meeting and all agreed to the actress' 30 on-set demands.
Some of the demands that were addressed included: "No more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'p---------- addiction,' no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father".
Other demands mentioned were "no more adding of sex scenes, o--- sex, or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project".
The Gossip Girl actress released a statement following her lawsuit: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."
Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, denied the claims in a statement to Page Six: "These claims are completely false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."
After news of the lawsuit broke, the actor and director was dropped by his talent agency, WME.