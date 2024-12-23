Justin Baldoni's Wedding Day Apology to Wife Emily Resurfaces after Blake Lively's 'Sexual Harassment' Lawsuit: 'I'm Sorry for Everything I've Ever Said or Done that Has Hurt You'

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Lively, 37, sued her co-star for alleged sexual harassment months after rumors of behind-the-scenes issues while filming the movie.

Justin Baldoni's apology to his wife, Emily Baldoni, on their wedding day has resurfaced after his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively , filed a bombshell lawsuit against the actor.

"I'm sorry for all my faults, my shortcomings, for my insecurities and my ego, and for everything that I've ever done or said that's hurt you. And everything I’ve ever brought to this relationship that hasn’t been pure."

In their wedding video, which has now gone viral, the actor told his bride: "I want to start off my vows to you with an apology.

The actor continued: "But with that apology also comes a promise. Emily, for the rest of my life, I will cherish you, I will appreciate you, I will listen to you, I will laugh with you, I will take care of you, I will honor you, and I will respect you."

Emily responded to her husband: "I love you. Truly, madly, deeply. I will stand strong by your side, grateful to have a man who will go above and beyond to comfort a friend or simply make someone feel loved.

"I will stand firm by your side, deeply appreciative to have a man who inspires me and the people around him to live life more fully."