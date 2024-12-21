Justin Baldoni Dropped From His Agency After Blake Lively Files Bombshell Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Him
It Ends with Us director Justin Baldoni has been dropped by his agency, WME, after Blake Lively accused him of sexual harassment in a recent lawsuit.
RadarOnline.com can the decision to have the actor-director-producer dropped was made Saturday, December 21, by the agency's leadership.
Blake filed a 10-claim complaint late Friday with the California Civil Rights Department accusing Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios and others involved in It Ends With Us of sexual harassment and "a coordinated effort to destroy her reputation".
The allegations ranged from inappropriate remarks about Lively's weight to demands for changes in the script to limit explicit content.
Their conflict extended to disagreements on the film's marketing, with Lively advocating for a more upbeat approach while Baldoni aimed to highlight the film's themes of domestic violence.
Despite Lively's demands being met, the film's release was still marred by conflicts between the stars regarding marketing strategies.
Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, released a lengthy statement denying the claims in the filing and defending his client.
He said: "It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to 'fix' her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real-time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions.
The lawyer added: "These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.
"Wayfarer Studios made the decision to proactively hire a crisis manager prior to the marketing campaign of the film, to work alongside their own representative with Jonesworks employed by Stephanie Jones, due to the multiple demands and threats made by Ms. Lively during production, which included her threatening to not showing up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release, if her demands were not met.
"It was also discovered that Ms. Lively enlisted her own representative, Leslie Sloan with Vision PR, who also represents Mr. (Ryan) Reynolds, to plant negative and completely fabricated and false stories with media, even prior to any marketing had commenced for the film, which was another reason why Wayfarer Studios made the decision to hire a crisis professional to commence internal scenario planning in the case they needed to address."