Drugs and Booze Secrets: The Truth Behind Iconic Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze Sex Scene Finally Revealed
Jennifer Grey opened up about how filming a sex scene with her late co-star Patrick Swayze in the 1984 movie Red Dawn was derailed.
The Dirty Dancing actress claimed the actor was intoxicated, and she was under the influence of marijuana when cameras were rolling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On a recent episode of the "Awards Chatter" podcast, Grey said: "We were in this, you know, sleeping bag, and he was nervous or whatever, and he came into the sleeping bag drunk.
"As an actor, you're looking at all your stuff in the script, and you're like, okay. I'm running. I'm shooting. I'm running. I'm throwing hand grenades. I'm killing myself with a hand grenade. But this is the only acting scene I get to do where I'm not doing action."
Grey claimed it was "one of the more tender scenes which was, I thought, part of the reason I wanted to do the job", but Swayze allegedly "didn't know his lines."
Ultimately, the scene was cut due to complications.
The Red Dawn actress also claimed her co-stars would "put firecrackers in my door… to prank me".
She admitted: "I was smoking a lot of weed in those days, too. And so, I was super paranoid, and I was scared. I didn't sleep the whole night. So when I went in to shoot my big love scene, my big… romantic scene with him, I was so angry because I was, you know, all self-righteous."
Grey shared a touching moment with Swayze during their screen test for the iconic film Dirty Dancing.
She recalled: "He pulled me down the hall and said to me, 'I love you, I love you, and I'm so sorry. And I know you don't want me to do the movie.
"And he got the tears in his eyes. And I got the tears in my eyes – not for the same reason. I was like, 'Oh, this guy's working me.' And he goes, 'We could kill it – we could kill it if we did this.'"
Despite the difficulties faced during their earlier collaboration, the two actors found common ground and delivered a memorable performance that resonated with audiences worldwide.
Swayze passed away due to pancreatic cancer at 57 in 2009.
His longtime assistant, Rosemary Hygate, recently shared memories of the fallen star with US Weekly.
Hygate said: "He was smart, funny, articulate [and] insanely talented in so many different disciplines.
"The world lost an amazing human when he passed too young."