Drugs and Booze Secrets: The Truth Behind Iconic Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze Sex Scene Finally Revealed

On a recent episode of the "Awards Chatter" podcast, Grey said: "We were in this, you know, sleeping bag, and he was nervous or whatever, and he came into the sleeping bag drunk.

"As an actor, you're looking at all your stuff in the script, and you're like, okay. I'm running. I'm shooting. I'm running. I'm throwing hand grenades. I'm killing myself with a hand grenade. But this is the only acting scene I get to do where I'm not doing action."

Grey claimed it was "one of the more tender scenes which was, I thought, part of the reason I wanted to do the job", but Swayze allegedly "didn't know his lines."

Ultimately, the scene was cut due to complications.