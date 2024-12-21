Your tip
'Sulking' Prince Andrew Refuses to Walk Late Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Amid Deepening Chinese Spy Scandal: 'Down and Demoralized'

Composite photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew is refusing to walk his late mother's corgis.

Dec. 21 2024, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

Dec. 21 2024, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew, the disgraced Duke of York, is reportedly refusing his responsibility to walk the two corgis he inherited from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The 64-year-old royal, who is said to be "down and demoralized," has chosen to delegate the task to his staff rather than personally tending to the pets at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

prince andrew refuses walk queen elizabeths corgis chinese spy scandal
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was 'prepared to enter into business activities' with an alleged spy.

According to insiders, the duke has resorted to assigning his dog duties to "flunkies", rather than taking the pets for a walk himself at the massive Windsor estate his older brother, King Charles III, has tried to evict him from.

The source claimed: "He's so down and demoralized he hasn’t even been able to get himself motivated to take the dogs for a walk."

prince andrew refuses walk queen elizabeths corgis chinese spy scandal
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth II had over 30 corgis and dorgis in her lifetime.

Queen Elizabeth II, known for her love of corgis, had a strong affinity for the breed throughout her life. Over the years, she owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis, with the latter being a crossbreed of a Welsh corgi and a dachshund.

In her final years, she had only two corgis, Muick and Sandy, who are now under the care of Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

During the COVID lockdown, Andrew had gifted the corgis to his mother to lift her spirits.

Fergie also often accompanied Her Majesty on walks at Windsor Castle, fostering a close bond between them.

prince andrew refuses walk queen elizabeths corgis chinese spy scandal
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew has denied any impropriety on his part.

Andrew, allegedly dubbed the "Duke of Hazard", has faced a number of scandals in recent years that have seen him out of the limelight of the royal family.

His most recent imbroglio centers on his connections to a man accused by the British government of being a Chinese spy.

According to a recent ruling, Andrew was "prepared to enter into business activities" with the alleged spy, Chinese businessman Yang Tenbo, also known as Chris Yang, who the Britain’s High Court said gained an "unusual degree of trust" with the disgraced prince.

The High Court’s decision also revealed how British intelligence agencies were worried Yang sought to gain influence over a member of the royal family.

Yang, who has been banned from the UK, has denied he is a spy.

prince andrew refuses walk queen elizabeths corgis chinese spy scandal
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew is responsible for two of the late Queen's corgis.

Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing and claimed "nothing of a sensitive nature" was discussed with Yang.

According to the New York Post, the duke’s denials have reportedly done nothing to assuage the royal family’s concern that he represents a clear and present danger to the monarchy.

