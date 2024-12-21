'Sulking' Prince Andrew Refuses to Walk Late Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Amid Deepening Chinese Spy Scandal: 'Down and Demoralized'

Queen Elizabeth II, known for her love of corgis, had a strong affinity for the breed throughout her life. Over the years, she owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis, with the latter being a crossbreed of a Welsh corgi and a dachshund.

In her final years, she had only two corgis, Muick and Sandy, who are now under the care of Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

During the COVID lockdown, Andrew had gifted the corgis to his mother to lift her spirits.

Fergie also often accompanied Her Majesty on walks at Windsor Castle, fostering a close bond between them.