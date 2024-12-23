Tiger Woods Embraces Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren with Son Charlie and Daughter Sam at Florida Golf Event 15 Years after Cheating Scandal and Nasty Divorce
Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren shared a touching moment at the PNC Championship.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the PGA legend lovingly embraced his ex-wife 15 years after his cheating scandal rocked their relationship and led to a nasty divorce.
It was a family affair in Orlando, Florida, where Nordegren showed up to support Woods and son Charlie, 15, in the father-son scramble. Daughter Sam, 17, served as the pair's caddie for the memorable weekend event.
Charlie made it a weekend to remember for the family by recording his first-ever hole-in-one at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club.
He later told reporters: "It was a perfect 7-iron so I just kind of hit it. Just 175 (yards), a little down off the left, little cut seven. It was awesome. I didn't think it went in. I don't believe anybody until I go up there and see it."
Despite the 15-year-old's impressive shot, Woods and his son placed second after losing to Bernhard Langer and his son Jason in a playoff.
Woods said of the event: "That was the thrill of a lifetime to be able to have that moment with Charlie, make his first hole-in-one, (daughter) Sam on the bag, just our family and friends. That's what this event is about. It's about bonding and family."
Family was certainly on display as the 44-year-old ex-model cheered on her ex-husband and son – and was eagerly waiting to congratulate the duo after they walked off the 18th hole.
She was waiting with a big smile and hug for the 48-year-old and Charlie. The reunion with Woods seemingly suggested the former couple repaired their relationship for the sake of their two teenage children.
Nordegren and Woods were married for six years before his cheating scandal made headlines in November 2009, sparking a fiery reaction from the Swedish beauty, who famously chased Woods out of their home with one of his golf clubs and proceeded to shatter his car window upon learning of his affair.
While the pair's divorced was finalized a year later in 2010, they maintained a co-parenting relationship for their two kids.
Notah Begay III said of Woods and Nordegren: "Tiger and Elin have made it such a huge priority to protect the interests of their kids and their privacy.
"I talked about Tiger being at all those soccer games and youth activities — well, Elin's right there and right next to them."
With Charlie following in his father's footsteps, Woods and Nordegren have been spotted supporting their son at recent golf tournaments, including his high school state championship in March, which he won.
A source said of the pair's co-parenting status: "Everything that happened in the past is in the past.
"They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well.
"Tiger says really great things about Elin. He never complains about her, ever. The kids love them both."