Tiger Woods Embraces Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren with Son Charlie and Daughter Sam at Florida Golf Event 15 Years after Cheating Scandal and Nasty Divorce

Charlie made it a weekend to remember for the family by recording his first-ever hole-in-one at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club.

He later told reporters: "It was a perfect 7-iron so I just kind of hit it. Just 175 (yards), a little down off the left, little cut seven. It was awesome. I didn't think it went in. I don't believe anybody until I go up there and see it."

Despite the 15-year-old's impressive shot, Woods and his son placed second after losing to Bernhard Langer and his son Jason in a playoff.