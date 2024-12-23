Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Embraces Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren with Son Charlie and Daughter Sam at Florida Golf Event 15 Years after Cheating Scandal and Nasty Divorce

Composite photo of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren reunited at the PNC Championship on Sunday, December 22.

Dec. 23 2024, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren shared a touching moment at the PNC Championship.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the PGA legend lovingly embraced his ex-wife 15 years after his cheating scandal rocked their relationship and led to a nasty divorce.

It was a family affair in Orlando, Florida, where Nordegren showed up to support Woods and son Charlie, 15, in the father-son scramble. Daughter Sam, 17, served as the pair's caddie for the memorable weekend event.

Article continues below advertisement
tiger woods elin nordegren reunite at pnc championship
Source: MEGA

Woods played in the event with 15-year-old son Charlie, whom he shares with Nordegren.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie made it a weekend to remember for the family by recording his first-ever hole-in-one at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club.

He later told reporters: "It was a perfect 7-iron so I just kind of hit it. Just 175 (yards), a little down off the left, little cut seven. It was awesome. I didn't think it went in. I don't believe anybody until I go up there and see it."

Despite the 15-year-old's impressive shot, Woods and his son placed second after losing to Bernhard Langer and his son Jason in a playoff.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @TWILEGION/X

Nordegren greeted Woods with a hug after he and son Charlie placed second in the scramble event.

Article continues below advertisement

Woods said of the event: "That was the thrill of a lifetime to be able to have that moment with Charlie, make his first hole-in-one, (daughter) Sam on the bag, just our family and friends. That's what this event is about. It's about bonding and family."

Family was certainly on display as the 44-year-old ex-model cheered on her ex-husband and son – and was eagerly waiting to congratulate the duo after they walked off the 18th hole.

She was waiting with a big smile and hug for the 48-year-old and Charlie. The reunion with Woods seemingly suggested the former couple repaired their relationship for the sake of their two teenage children.

Article continues below advertisement
tiger woods elin nordegren reunite at pnc championship
Source: MEGA

Woods and Nordegren were married from 2004 to 2010.

Article continues below advertisement

Nordegren and Woods were married for six years before his cheating scandal made headlines in November 2009, sparking a fiery reaction from the Swedish beauty, who famously chased Woods out of their home with one of his golf clubs and proceeded to shatter his car window upon learning of his affair.

While the pair's divorced was finalized a year later in 2010, they maintained a co-parenting relationship for their two kids.

Notah Begay III said of Woods and Nordegren: "Tiger and Elin have made it such a huge priority to protect the interests of their kids and their privacy.

"I talked about Tiger being at all those soccer games and youth activities — well, Elin's right there and right next to them."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of LaToya Jackson

LaToya Jackson, 68, Sparks Concern as She Shows Off Very 'Skinny' Figure Months after Brother Tito's Death — 'I Pray She's Okay'

Composite photo of Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne

Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Debuts New Tattoo Two Months After the One Direction Singer's Drug-Fueled Balcony Plunge

Article continues below advertisement
tiger woods elin nordegren reunite at pnc championship
Source: MEGA

Their marriage ended after Woods' cheating scandal made headlines in November 2009.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

With Charlie following in his father's footsteps, Woods and Nordegren have been spotted supporting their son at recent golf tournaments, including his high school state championship in March, which he won.

A source said of the pair's co-parenting status: "Everything that happened in the past is in the past.

"They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well.

"Tiger says really great things about Elin. He never complains about her, ever. The kids love them both."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.