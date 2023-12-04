Tiger Woods Has 'Lost His Mojo' After Ugly Split From Erica Herman: 'Women Are Avoiding Him Like the Plague'
Tiger Woods has allegedly become a bogeyman after his ugly split from Erica Herman, with an insider sharing that the notorious womanizer has lost his groove, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Tiger's been single a long time, and not by choice," revealed a spy. "He's lost his mojo and doesn't know how to get it back."
The golfer's love life took a nosedive when he coldheartedly dumped his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend by luring her to a nearby airport with the promise of a vacation — then locked her out of his Florida mansion.
"A lot of women feel he did a rotten thing to Erica," the spy told the National Enquirer. "Despite his fame and wealth, they're seeing him as a bad apple not worth the hassle."
The 47-year-old links legend's trouble with women began after the bombshell news about his affairs with party girls and strippers. The earthshaking exposé torpedoed his marriage to Swedish stunner Elin Nordegren, 43, and sources say he's never been the same since.
The dad of two went through a humiliating six-week treatment program for sex addiction in 2010, but the stain remains more than a decade later.
"Tiger has this reputation as a total cheater, which he'll never be able to shake," noted the source. "Add to that the way he just double-crossed Erica, and it's not hard to see why women are avoiding him like the plague."
Despite his scarlet letter, the embattled athlete is allegedly not giving up.
"He's urging pals to keep a lookout for eligible ladies, but he's not an easy sell. Tiger hasn't ever gone this long without a girlfriend. It's been a really hard stretch," the insider told the outlet.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to his rep for comment.
Woods first became a social pariah when it was discovered he was cheating on Nordegren with former nightclub hostess Rachel Uchitel nearly 20 years ago. Uchitel recently made headlines when she spoke out about the mistreatment she suffered at the hands of the media.
But she's not Woods' only ex grabbing attention.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Herman filed a $30 million lawsuit against the golfer in March. She was fighting the non-disclosure agreement he allegedly made her sign during their romance, stating that federal law allows her to speak out in cases involving sexual misconduct or harassment. In November, Herman dropped the lawsuit.
The lawsuit allegedly scared some of his business partners, including Justin Timberlake, who had a cheating scandal of his own.