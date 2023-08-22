Tiger Woods' Ex-Mistress Rachel Uchitel Demands Joy Behar Apologize for Calling Her a 'Hooker': 'I'm Still Angry'

Rachel Uchitel is still mad at Joy Behar for calling her a "hooker" on national television when her scandalous affair with Tiger Woods broke all those years ago. The golfer's ex-mistress wants The View co-host, 80, to personally apologize for the name-calling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Uchitel made headlines nearly two decades ago when it was revealed she had been carrying on a relationship with a then-married Woods. While Behar apologized for the offhand comment in a later episode of The View, the former nightclub hostess insisted it wasn't good enough, revealing she still holds a grudge against the professional gabber.

"You know ABC made her apologize," Uchitel told David Yontef on his podcast, Behind The Velvet Rope. "You know, a hooker is an illegal profession, so she was made to apologize because it's one thing to be like, 'Oh, she's, you know, a floozy,'" she explained, "but to say I'm in illegal you know I'm doing illegal things..."

Pointing out the double standard in society, Uchitel charged, "I was so offended that a woman in a position of power like Joy Behar could call me a hooker because I was accused of being a mistress of a famous man like Tiger. Why wasn't she commenting about him cheating allegedly on his wife, and, instead, she was calling me, the woman involved, a hooker. Like, why wasn't anyone, like, 'Wait, how dare you say that? Is she a hooker? Where did you get your facts?'"

Revealing she "never personally heard" from Behar regarding the incident, Uchitel insinuated that she didn't believe Joy understood the magnitude of her words. "It wasn't something like later on after she thought about it that she was like, 'Hey, you know, that was kind of awful. I'm sorry that I did that.' I would have thought that now, like, after all this time that's gone on or even the 'me too' stuff, like, women were really the worst to me. It wasn't men. It was women. And I, you know, I still feel like she owes me an apology or she should at least address her behavior because I think, you know, that's so awful to always blame the woman and say such nasty things, especially in a position of power like that. You can't do that."

According to Uchitel, Behar's comments took away the only thing she had left amid the headline-grabbing scandal. Claiming that the host "took my credibility away in such a crazy way," she explained, "My credibility was all I had, and I had nothing at that point anymore."

"I'm still angry about that," Uchitel revealed. "I mean the fact that she's still on that show, and this was before people were canceled. I mean talk about people being canceled. Somebody should have gotten canceled for that." Despite her comments, she backtracked when pushed if she actually believed Behar should be canceled over the incident.

"Well, listen, I mean, I used to be a fan of Joy Behar. I still am," Uchitel replied. "I was so offended when she would say something so ignorant. Do I think she needs to be canceled? No. But I do think she needs to sit back and think about the power of her words." RadarOnline.com has reached out to Behar's rep for comment.

The View co-host shocked viewers when she stated, "Uchitel – You could tell… she's a hooker" during a 2009 episode. Uchitel's lawyer, Gloria Allred, fired off a letter demanding an apology. "I have to clear something up," Behar said on the show. "During a discussion on Thursday's show about the alleged affair between Tiger Woods and Rachel Uchitel, I made a joke, I made a play on Ms. Uchitel's name. This was intended only as a joke and I apologize for the choice of words and for any misimpression the joke may have created."

In response, Allred stated, "We accept ABC's apology and this resolves the matter with ABC. "Our action and this apology should also send a message to the public that Rachel values her reputation and that she will consider all of her legal options against anyone or any entity which defames her."

