'Ego-Crazed' Jean-Claude Van Damme Desperate to Be in Arnold Schwarzenegger's Inner Circle: Report

Jean-Claude Van Damme reportedly wants to be apart of Arnold Schwarzenegger's elite friend group.

By:

Dec. 4 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is reporting trying — and failing — to muscle his way into the good graces of longtime movie nemesis Arnold Schwarzenegger, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders claimed Van Damme, 63, is trying to turn on the charm after trash-talking the Terminator star, 76, for years.

Insiders claim that despite trash talking Schwarzenegger for years, Van Damme wants to be accepted into his inner circle.

Sources reportedly told the National Enquirer that Schwarzenegger refuses to shake hands with the "Muscles From Brussels" who's currently hawking his own brand of whiskey.

"Jean-Claude wants to meet for lunch, hang out and be introduced to Arnold's pals at the gym, yet he continues to brag about his popularity and bravery and how he still does his own stunts," blabbed a tipster.

Sources claim Schwarzenegger wants nothing to do with Van Damme.

"He also claims Arnie pales in comparison — and that doesn't sit well with a lot of people — especially Arnie," the insider continued. "So it's no wonder the Governator is icing him out."

Pals reportedly recalled how Schwarzenegger and former action flick rival Sylvester Stallone buried the hatchet and became business partners in the Planet Hollywood restaurant franchise.

While Schwarzenegger and Stallone were able to move past their differences, sources claim the former California governor never warmed up to Van Damme, even after they co-starred in 2012's The Expendables 2.

Van Damme reportedly dissed Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone for not traveling to 'dangerous countries' for work.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

According to tipsters, Van Damme's ego burnt any bridges leading to a friendship with the Predator star.

The boastful Belgian action flick star has even reportedly bragged he's more courageous than the 76-year-old, as well as the Rambo legend because he's willing to travel to "dangerous countries" for work!

"Arnie and Syl — they are afraid to go international. But I am a globetrotter," Van Damme told the Daily Mail in October. "I've been to Azerbaijan, Khazakstan... all over. They can be seen as dangerous countries I guess, but I have been welcomed there."

Insiders alleged Schwarzenegger thinks Van Damme needs a lesson in 'humility' before they can be friends.

Van Damme's statements allegedly weren't dismissed by Schwarzenegger.

"Arnie thinks Jean-Claude is ego-crazed and needs to be taught a lesson in humility before he lets the guy join his club," huffed an insider.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for comment.

Making enemies in the business seems to come easily for Van Damme. After claiming Schwarzenegger and Stallone aren't willing to travel to "dangerous countries" for work, Van Damme admitted that he's not bothered by his longstanding rivalry with another actor, Steven Seagal.

"If Steven doesn't like me, that's OK. If someone like [Ludwig van] Beethovan or [Albert] Einstein didn’t like me, maybe that would concern me," Van Damme said. "But Seagal, I don’t mind him not liking me. I really don’t mind. I don’t think there’s any sort of problem."

