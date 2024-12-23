Read the Entire Matt Gaetz House Ethics Report: Leaked Texts Show Arrangements for Former Florida Rep. and 20-Year-Old to 'Have Sex and Do Drugs' Together

According to the report, Gaetz, 42, was a client on the website "SeekingArrangement.com," which advertised itself as a "sugar dating" website that "primarily connected older men and younger women seeking 'mutually beneficial relationships.'"

It added: "The website was generally understood by many of the women interviewed by the Committee to involve, at minimum, an exchange of companionship for money."

The report also detailed: "Many of the women interviewed by the Committee were clear that there was a general expectation of sex.

"One woman who was paid more than $5,000 by Representative Gaetz between 2018 and 2019 told the Committee that '99 percent of the time that [Representative Gaetz and I] were hanging out, there was sex involved.'"