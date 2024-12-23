LaToya Jackson, 68, Sparks Concern as She Shows Off Very 'Skinny' Figure Months after Brother Tito's Death — 'I Pray She's Okay'
LaToya Jackson has sparked concern as she revealed her incredibly skinny figure just months after the death of her older brother Tito.
The 68-year-old took to Instagram to share a holiday video from Qatar, but fans were more focused on her shrinking figure and begged her to seek help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the clip, LaToya poses while smiling as she urges the unknown person behind the camera to film her from "further back", giving fans a better look at her tiny body.
"Happy holidays, guys," LaToya said in the video, before showing off a bit more of her holiday in Qatar. Fans, however, were quick to take to the comments section to react to the star's body.
One person harshly said: "She needs to eat," and another added, "She is not well. Very sad... I pray she's okay."
A user commented: "... It's difficult to tell someone what to do but this doesn't look healthy. Mentally, emotionally or physically."
"Oh wow, what’s going on with her?" another concerned fan asked, while one person begged, "Please tell me that her body is due to editing."
All this comes just months after the death of LaToya's brother Tito, as the entire Jackson family has been grieving his loss.
The performer, who was part of the famous group Jackson 5 alongside his iconic younger brother Michael, died on Sept. 15, 2024, following a reported heart attack.
Terry Harvey Maltbia, Tito's business associate and best friend, previously opened up about the singer's final moments.
He recalled: "We just got done eating turkey and chicken, laughing and talking. We were putting the top on the convertible because it started raining. That's when Tito came back on the passenger side window and said, 'My chest is hurting. Can you help Ronnie to finish the [car] top?'
"He said, 'I ain't feeling good in my chest.' He wiped his face off, took off his shirt and it was like someone had threw a bucket of water on him."
Maltbia flagged down officers who were nearby and they called for an ambulance: "He had about seven doctors working on him and it got really bad. I called his brother, Marlon, and that's when he died."
Despite this final moments, Tito's family believes he could have been saved.
A family insider said: "I firmly believe that if Tito had gotten help sooner, he'd still be here with us today."
Meanwhile, LaToya's loved ones now believe she's wrecked her health and may follow Tito to an early grave.
A source previously said: "La Toya has been losing weight drastically, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. Family and friends are very worried, and fear she'll be the next Jackson family member to go."
The insider estimated the 5-foot-4 star, who once weighed about 124 pounds, dropped 25 pounds and looks "emaciated".
"Her clothes have to be altered as La Toya is slipping below a size 00," the source said. "Generally that size is for young girls. La Toya looks weak and unhealthy. Her friends are concerned she could die of anorexia."
A close pal also claimed La Toya is stressed from losing Tito.
They claimed: "She was with (Tito) in Germany right before his shocking death."