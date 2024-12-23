LaToya Jackson, 68, Sparks Concern as She Shows Off Very 'Skinny' Figure Months after Brother Tito's Death — 'I Pray She's Okay'

The 68-year-old took to Instagram to share a holiday video from Qatar, but fans were more focused on her shrinking figure and begged her to seek help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

LaToya Jackson has sparked concern as she revealed her incredibly skinny figure just months after the death of her older brother Tito.

In the clip, LaToya poses while smiling as she urges the unknown person behind the camera to film her from "further back", giving fans a better look at her tiny body.

"Happy holidays, guys," LaToya said in the video, before showing off a bit more of her holiday in Qatar. Fans, however, were quick to take to the comments section to react to the star's body.

One person harshly said: "She needs to eat," and another added, "She is not well. Very sad... I pray she's okay."

A user commented: "... It's difficult to tell someone what to do but this doesn't look healthy. Mentally, emotionally or physically."