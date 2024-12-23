Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty to New York State Terrorism and Murder Charges in Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
Luigi Mangione has pleaded not guilty to terror and murder charges in the brutal killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
The 26-year-old entered not guilty pleas on Monday, December 23, in New York State court for 11 counts – including first-degree murder, second-degree murder as an act of terrorism, and various weapons charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mangione was escorted into court in chains while wearing a maroon sweater with a collared white shirt underneath, gray pants, and bright orange shoes.
On December 17, a New York grand jury indicted the 26-year-old on murder and terrorism charges just a few weeks after the brutal murder of the CEO outside a Manhattan hotel.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at the time: "We allege that Luigi Mangione carried out the brazen, targeted, and fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
"This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice."
The 26-year-old was charged with first-degree murder – which, in most cases in New York, is reserved for specific incidents such as the murder of police officers, murder-for-hire, killing a witness, as well as acts of terrorism.
The New York State Supreme Court indictment also charged the 26-year-old with two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as a killing in the act of terrorism.
Mangione is also facing charges of possessing weapons and forged instruments.
According to reports, the federal charges could carry the possibility of the death penalty.
The maximum sentence for the state charges is life in prison without parole.
During the court appearance, Mangione's attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, said she is concerned about her client receiving a fair trial after the highly publicized escort he received after landing in New York City on a helicopter.
As seen in the videos flooding social media, the 26-year-old was wearing a bright orange jumpsuit and surrounded by heavily armed NYPD officers, FBI agents, and Mayor Eric Adams.
She explained to Judge Carro on Monday: "I am concerned about my client’s right to a fair trial. He is being prejudiced by these statements, and no safeguards are in place. He’s a young man being treated like a human ping-pong ball."
The lawyer even put Mayor Eric Adams on blast specifically during her speech.
She added: "It was the biggest perp walk I’ve ever seen. What was the New York City mayor even doing there? These staged perp walks are unconstitutional. The mayor should know about due process, given his own problems. I think he was there to try to take away from those issues. He wanted to show symbolism. But my client is not a symbol."
On December 9, just days after the shocking killing of Thompson, Mangione was busted by police after a customer recognized the suspected shooter.
While he was being questioned, police found the alleged gun used, multiple IDs, and a manifesto in his possession.
While a motive still has yet to be confirmed, police believe it had to do with Mangione's anger towards corporate America.
According to reports, a note was allegedly found in Mangione's possession at the time he was busted by authorities.
The note allegedly said: "To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone."