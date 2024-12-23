BREAKING: Desperate Matt Gaetz Sues to Block Release of Sordid House Ethics Report Accusing Him of Statutory Rape of 17-Year-Old — Former Florida Rep. Also 'Used Illegal Drugs and Paid over $90K for Sex with Multiple Women’

It's been just over a month since Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for Trump's Attorney General, amid growing concern on Capitol Hill that he lacked the support to be confirmed.

In a statement posted to X on Thursday, November 21, Gaetz said: "While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.

"There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.

"I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history.

"I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America."