BREAKING: Desperate Matt Gaetz Sues to Block Release of Sordid House Ethics Report Accusing Him of Statutory Rape of 17-Year-Old — Former Florida Rep. Also 'Used Illegal Drugs and Paid over $90K for Sex with Multiple Women’
Former Republican Representative Matt Gaetz has "paid for sex, used illegal drugs, and had sex with an underage girl", according to a scathing list of allegations issued by the House Ethics Committee.
The one-time pick for Donald Trump's attorney general has filed a lawsuit seeking a restraining order to prevent the full report from being released to the public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The report, which is expected to be released in full on Monday, found that Gaetz "regularly paid women for engaging in sexual activity with him" from 2017 to 2020.
In the final draft of the report, the ethics committee revealed Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl, identified as "Victim A", twice at a party in 2017.
According to the report, the girl, who had just finished her junior year of high school, said she was given $400 in cash from Gaetz, which she understood to be "payment for sex".
The document, which Gaetz is desperate to have blocked from release, reportedly details allegations of sex and drug-fuelled parties and travel, including a 2018 trip to the Bahamas.
According to the report: "The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress."
The committee also concluded: "From 2017 to 2020, Representative Gaetz made tens of thousands of dollars in payments to women that the Committee determined were likely in connection with sexual activity and/or drug use."
However, the committee seemed to clear Gaetz of violating federal sex trafficking laws.
"Although Representative Gaetz did cause the transportation of women across state lines for purposes of commercial sex, the committee did not find evidence that any of those women were under 18 at the time of travel, nor did the committee find sufficient evidence to conclude that the commercial sex acts were induced by force, fraud, or coercion."
Gaetz has long denied allegations that he has ever had sex with a minor, transported the alleged victim across state lines to engage in prostitution or that he obstructed justice to cover up his actions.
In a fiery response on X, Gaetz condemned: "Giving funds to someone you are dating - that they didn’t ask for - and that isn’t 'charged' for sex is now prostitution?!? "There is a reason they did this to me in a Christmas Eve-Eve report and not in a courtroom of any kind where I could present evidence and challenge witnesses."
It's been just over a month since Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for Trump's Attorney General, amid growing concern on Capitol Hill that he lacked the support to be confirmed.
In a statement posted to X on Thursday, November 21, Gaetz said: "While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.
"There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.
"I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history.
"I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America."