Tiger Woods’ Ex-girlfriend Erica Herman Feels ‘Humiliated’ and ‘Wants to Collect for Her Troubles’: Sources
Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman feels embarrassed by the way the professional golfer ended things and wants him to pay up in court to make things right, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, “Erica feels humiliated by her experience with Tiger and she wants to collect for her troubles.”
As we previously reported, the two broke up last year which led to Erica suing Tiger for $30 million. She claimed he promised her she could live in his Florida mansion for a certain number of years.
She said after the 2022 breakup, his team tricked her into leaving the home and then changed the locks on her. Erica said this was a breach of his oral agreement to provide her with housing. She said there were 5 years left on the deal.
Further, she demanded an NDA she allegedly signed in 2017 which prohibits her from speaking about Tiger or their relationship publicly. The two met when Erica was employed as a manager at Tiger’s restaurant in Florida.
In a recent filing, Erica argued Tiger had committed sexual harassment. "Mr. Woods was Ms. Herman’s boss,’’ Erica’s attorney wrote. "On Mr. Woods’ own portrayal of events, he imposed an NDA on her as a condition to keep her job when she began having a sexual relationship with him. A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment."
For his part, Tiger has denied the allegations. He disputed the claim he promised Erica she could live in his house even if they split.
His lawyer said, "Ms. Herman's position is utterly meritless.”
The attorney previously said, “She has never asserted any claims for sexual assault or sexual harassment against Mr. Woods, does not do so in this case, and never can assert such claims truthfully."
Woods called Herman a “jilted ex-girlfriend” who “wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court.” The two were battling over whether the case will be heard in public court or in private arbitration.
Earlier this week, a judge ruled in Tiger's favor and said the case had to be moved out of the public eye.