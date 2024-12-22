Justin Baldoni 'Harassment' of Blake Lively Revealed: Sucking on Her Lips, Entering Trailer 'Nude' and Letting 'Friends' Watch Sex Scenes Being Filmed

According to the lawsuit filed on Friday, December 20, a meeting was convened to address the lead actress's concerns and requests related to the film. Noteworthy figures, including Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, were present at this meeting, where the mother of four voiced her grievances.

In legal documents, Lively's team claimed there was an "all hands" meeting held on January 4 to address the "hostile work environment that had nearly derailed production of the film.".

The meeting allegedly included Baldoni, Jamey Heath, the CEO of Baldoni's production company Wayfarer Studios, and a producer on It Ends With Us.