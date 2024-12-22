Justin Baldoni 'Harassment' of Blake Lively Revealed: Sucking on Her Lips, Entering Trailer 'Nude' and Letting 'Friends' Watch Sex Scenes Being Filmed
Blake Lively has accused It Ends with Us director/costar Justin Baldoni of entering her trailer while she was "nude" and letting his "friends" watch as they filmed the movie's sex scenes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Gossip Girl actress, 37, also claimed Baldoni, 40, "improvised physical intimacy" during a scene without prior discussion or choreography.
According to the lawsuit filed on Friday, December 20, a meeting was convened to address the lead actress's concerns and requests related to the film. Noteworthy figures, including Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, were present at this meeting, where the mother of four voiced her grievances.
In legal documents, Lively's team claimed there was an "all hands" meeting held on January 4 to address the "hostile work environment that had nearly derailed production of the film.".
The meeting allegedly included Baldoni, Jamey Heath, the CEO of Baldoni's production company Wayfarer Studios, and a producer on It Ends With Us.
Everyone reportedly agreed upon one point: "No more entering, attempting to enter, interrupting, pressuring, or asking (Blake Lively) to enter her trailer or the makeup trailer by Mr. Heath or Mr. Baldoni while she is nude, for any reason."
Another point read: "All actors participating with (Blake Lively) in intimate scenes involving her being in any state of nudity or simulated nudity must be classified as active, working actors, not 'friends' of the director or producers, and must be pre-approved by (Blake Lively)."
Lively's legal filing also claimed that Baldoni "improvised physical intimacy" during a scene without discussing it with the actress beforehand.
According to the lawsuit, Baldoni was "discreetly biting and sucking on Ms. Lively's lower lip' during multiple takes", allegedly insisting on reshooting the scene repeatedly despite Lively's clear discomfort.
The actress also claimed her co-star made sexual inquiries, including asking the mother of four if she and her husband experienced "simultaneous climaxes" — a question she called "intrusive".
The Savages actress released a statement following her lawsuit: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."
Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, released a lengthy statement denying the claims in the filing and defending his client.
He said: "It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to 'fix' her negative reputation, which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real-time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions.
"These claims are completely false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."