Jennifer Hudson Hesitant to Settle Down With Boyfriend Common Because of His Playboy Past: Report
Common is reportedly talking about settling down with Jennifer Hudson, but sources snitched the talk show host isn't as gung-ho on getting hitched because of the rapper's notorious reputation as a player, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hudson's own history of heartache is also said to be contributing to her apprehension.
The lovestruck bachelor — who previously romanced tennis ace Serena Williams, singer Erykah Badu, actress Taraji P. Henson, and comedian Tiffany Haddish — bragged, "I feel like I have grown, and the work that I've done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type."
But insiders dished the never-wed Dreamgirls diva, 42, has reservations about committing to her beau, 51.
She's still smarting over her ugly 2017 split from former pro wrestler David Otunga — her longtime fiancé and father of her 14-year-old son, David Jr.
"After her engagement went south, Jennifer was adamant she would never marry — that it just isn't in the cards for her," a pal dished to the National Enquirer. "But then Common came into her life and swept her off her feet!"
- Jennifer Hudson Spotted On 'Flirty' Date With Rapper Common In Philly
- ‘Things Took A Romantic Turn’: Jennifer Hudson & Common Secretly Dating Months After Portraying On-Screen Lovers In Action-Thriller Movie: Sources
- New Couple Alert? Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Dating Rumors As He's Spotted Picking Her Up From Work After 'Flirty' Dinner
Still, the tipster tattled JHud, who was first linked to the music man in February 2023, considers her child and her self-named talk show her top priorities — and can't shake her fears about saying I do!
The insider adds, "Common tells Jen despite his past with so many famous women, he's in the relationship for keeps. But Jen felt that way when she was engaged for nine years, and she doesn't want to end up with a broken marriage and be back at square one!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Common and Hudson's reps for comment.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hudson and Common have known each other for years, but their friendship turned romantic after they worked on the upcoming thriller Breathe together.
"Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer," an insider revealed. "When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Last summer, the EGOT winner and Common were spotted enjoying a romantic date night in Philadelphia. Deuxmoi reported that the pair were "cozy and flirty."
"Lot of cuddling and giggling," the source said alongside a snap of the co-stars smiling together.
At the time, Hudson attempted to downplay romance rumors, "People create their narratives of it…we shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between that moments."