New Couple Alert? Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Dating Rumors As He's Spotted Picking Her Up From Work After 'Flirty' Dinner
Jennifer Hudson and Common are adding fuel to the already existing dating rumors. The musician-turned-actor, 50, and the singer/actress/talk show host, 41, were spotted together again, and this time, he seemed to be playing the boyfriend role by picking her up from work, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Common — whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn — was photographed greeting J. Hud, 41, over the weekend after her talk show filming in Burbank, California, on Sunday.
The pair looked comfortable together, smiling and laughing outside of the show lot before the former American Idol winner jumped into his car, lighting up with a large grin.
The photos obtained by Daily Mail showed that Hudson kept it casual, proving she was comfortable with Common, wearing a hoodie, leggings, and boots. The rapper also went low-key for pickup duties in a sweater and jeans.
Their latest outing comes just one month after the Academy Award winner denied the two were more than friends, despite photos suggesting otherwise.
Hudson and Common, who star in the upcoming thriller Breathe, were spotted looking cozy at dinner in Philadelphia, but the I Remember Me singer later laughed off the dating speculation.
"People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel," Hudson told ET. "We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments."
Hudson and Common are used to having their relationships in the spotlight. He was most recently linked to comedian Tiffany Haddish. The two dated for 16 months after calling it quits in 2021, blaming their busy schedules as the reason for the split.
"They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship," a source told People at the time.
As for Hudson, she ended her longtime relationship with her ex-fiance, wrestler David Otunga, in 2017. The exes share one son — David, 13. Their upcoming movie isn't the only thing Hudson and Common have in common (no pun intended).
He's a father to daughter Omoye Lynn, 24, whom he shares with ex Kim Jones.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Hudson and Common's reps for comment.