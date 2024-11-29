EXCLUSIVE: Joe Exotic Rips Into ‘Broke’ Ex After Ending Engagement — and Gushes New Relationship With 33-Year-Old Gangbanger is 'Doing Good' Despite Age Gap

The Tiger King star, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado, was more than prepared to call out his ex again, revealing to RadarOnline.com that he has yet to hear a response following his new engagement.

Maldonado shared: "Nope. Not a word... I didn't hear much from him before anyway, that's why I moved on. The only time I ever heard anything was when 'I'm broke. I need some money.'"

However, it's not all bad for Maldonado on the love side of things, as he also revealed his new man, fellow inmate Jorge Marquez, a 33-year-old gangbanger, is "doing good".