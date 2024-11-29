EXCLUSIVE: Joe Exotic Rips Into ‘Broke’ Ex After Ending Engagement — and Gushes New Relationship With 33-Year-Old Gangbanger is 'Doing Good' Despite Age Gap
Joe Exotic has made it clear he has completely moved on from his ex-fiancé, however, he is still taking a few more shots at him.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the well-known reality star is now happy with his relationship after opening up about his failed engagement.
The Tiger King star, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado, was more than prepared to call out his ex again, revealing to RadarOnline.com that he has yet to hear a response following his new engagement.
Maldonado shared: "Nope. Not a word... I didn't hear much from him before anyway, that's why I moved on. The only time I ever heard anything was when 'I'm broke. I need some money.'"
However, it's not all bad for Maldonado on the love side of things, as he also revealed his new man, fellow inmate Jorge Marquez, a 33-year-old gangbanger, is "doing good".
Last month, the Netflix personality gushed over his much-younger partner on X: "He is so amazing and is from Mexico. Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum or we be leaving America when we both get out.
"Either way, I wish I would have met him long ago."
Maladonado then told RadarOnline.com: "Whether it helps his immigration status or not, we love each other enough to get married. We even got tattooed matching wedding bands already on. What it would do is, it would assure him, and it would show the court, that he has a little bit of financial stability to stay in America.
"It's gonna look better for his asylum case to be married. We're just hoping that the prison will allow us to get married and stay in the same prison."
Maldonado added: "He gets out in May of next year so that gives us seven months to get my appeal done and find out where I'm at. We're hoping to be able to walk out the door close to the same time."
The star, who is serving a 21-year sentence after he was convicted for a murder-to-hire plot against his rival, animal rights activist rival, Carole Baskin, is still hoping he can be released early along with his new partner.
Previously, Maldonado sent his ex a breakup email to end their engagement, sharing that during their four year relationship he only "got one letter. Never a birthday card, never a Christmas card. He never came to see me. He's only four hours away. And it was always money, money, money for this, money for that."
He raged: "So, you know, I woke up and realized that this is honestly not in it for the both of us. It's just in it for whatever he could get out of it."
Meanwhile, the 61-year-old is doing all he can to obtain a pardon, recently sending out a letter President-elect Donald Trump's new Attorney General, Pam Bondi, claiming he's behind bars due to a government conspiracy theory.
However, Maldonado is still optimistic, and believes prosecutors are "weighing out their options" when it comes to his uncertain future, and said: "...to offer me time serve... or something else if they can keep that conviction because they don't want to lose that conviction."
He added Maldonado he's ok with the conviction being attached to his name forever as long as he can be a free man again.
The former TV personality said: "... I don't care because I can walk out of here and be successful being a felon. At this point, I just want to go home."
