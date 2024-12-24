Ryan Reynolds Breaks Silence and Hints at Struggling in Cryptic Post After Wife Blake Lively Accuses 'It Ends With Us' Co-Star Justin Baldoni of Sexual Harassment

Last week, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, who also directed It Ends With Us, accusing him of sexual harassment and being behind an alleged smear campaign as retaliation for the actress speaking out about his inappropriate behavior on set. In the complaint, the movie star even claims Baldoni "cried" in her dressing room following reports of her looking "old" for the role.

The complaint reads: "(Lively) tried to reassure him that she should look authentic in the scenes depicted in the photos, which were just after her character had been abused by her fictional husband, rather than 'hot.'"

The documents adds the filmmaker "appeared focused on Ms. Lively’s sexual appeal above all else".

It continues: "His lengthy outburst caused a delay in shooting, forcing an emotional scene to be shot haphazardly."