Justin Baldoni's Team Goes on Warpath: Pitbull Attorney Calls Blake Lively's Conduct 'Distasteful' and Vows to 'Sue Into Oblivion' as Scandal Deepens

Justin Baldoni’s team has gone on a warpath after the actor's It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively's bombshell "sexual harassment" lawsuit. RadarOnline.com can reveal that the actor's pitbull attorney has called the Gossip Girl actress' conduct "distasteful" and vows to "sue into oblivion" after private texts were included in the lawsuit.

Source: MEGA Baldoni's team has been fighting back against Lively's accusation.

In the lawsuit filed by Lively, 37, publicist Jennifer Abel’s text messages with crisis management expert Melissa Nathan were leaked. In a now-deleted post in a Facebook group for PR and marketing, Abel explained she "never thought the day would come" when she needed to defend herself and called the last few days "interesting and devastating." She wrote: "No, I was never subpoenaed. I found out my private text messages and emails were included in the complaint after I received it on Friday night, and then NYT contacted me 1.5 hours after receipt. They had already reviewed the 80-page document and had questions prepared, and apparently also received 'thousands of pages of documents' with our correspondence that we never saw. "So it was clear this was a coordinated effort, but nothing we haven't seen before since I've been working in talent PR for over 15 years now. I had recently left my previous firm, at which I was still with during this campaign (with a team who all participated in the campaign and a boss who oversaw) and who had access to my work emails and work phone, so you can deduce from that what you will."

Abel explained that "no negative press was ever facilitated" during the promotion of the film "because the internet was doing the work for us." She wrote: "Sure, we talked about it, contemplated if we needed certain things, flagged accounts that we needed to monitor, worked with a social team to help us stay on top of the narrative so we could act quickly if needed, and yes, we rejoiced and joked in the fact that fans were recognizing our client's heart and work without us having to do anything but keep our heads down and focus on positive interviews for our client."

Source: MEGA Blake Lively filed the lawsuit against her co-star.

In the post, Abel explained that in the text conversations, her team was "joking" to each other about how the internet was reacting while the It Ends With Us cast was promoting the film. During that time, fans of the movie noticed that Baldoni and Lively refused to do interviews together and noticed how different the two stars promoted the movie – which quickly fueled rumors of a feud. Abel added: "It felt good to see that although we were prepared, we didn’t have to do anything over the top to protect our client."

The PR agent revealed that she was "notified" Lively's team had been "planting horrible stories" about Baldoni – which is why they "brought on crisis." She explained that she decided to stand by Baldoni's side amid the scandal "after reviewing the evidence, facts, hard proof that countered every single thing that was being claimed and demanded at the start of production." Abel wrote: "As representatives, we all have to make that choice. So I did that to the best of my ability and felt good about our efforts."

Source: Instagram @abeljabel Abel explained her side of the story in a Facebook group.

Lawyer Bryan Freedman – who is repping Baldoni, Abel, and Nathan – also ripped apart the lawsuit and issued a warning about the leaked texts involved. Freedman said: "The standard scenario planning TAG PR drafted proved unnecessary as audiences found Lively’s own actions, interviews, and marketing during the promotional tour distasteful and responded organically to that which the media themselves picked up on." He added: "Anyone involved with this abhorrent conduct will be sued into oblivion."

Freedman previously slammed Lively's lawsuit as an attempt to "fix her negative reputation" and called her allegations "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt." Lively filed a lawsuit accusing the actor of sexual harassment on set and organizing a smear campaign against her to damage her reputation.

Source: MEGA Baldoni was dropped by his agency after Lively filed her lawsuit.