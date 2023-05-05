'Thought It Would Be a Hit': 'Wonder Woman' Star Lynda Carter Invested Nearly $1 Million Into Broadway Flub 'Bad Cinderella': Sources

Wonder Woman icon Lynda Carter may be having second thoughts about why she ever invested nearly $1 million into Broadway flub Bad Cinderella after the abysmal reviews, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders close to the actress said Carter was overjoyed while first being presented with Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical, considering he had proven to be a force due to his impressive 43-year streak of shows on Broadway, beginning with Evita in 1979.