'Thought It Would Be a Hit': 'Wonder Woman' Star Lynda Carter Invested Nearly $1 Million Into Broadway Flub 'Bad Cinderella': Sources
Wonder Woman icon Lynda Carter may be having second thoughts about why she ever invested nearly $1 million into Broadway flub Bad Cinderella after the abysmal reviews, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders close to the actress said Carter was overjoyed while first being presented with Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical, considering he had proven to be a force due to his impressive 43-year streak of shows on Broadway, beginning with Evita in 1979.
Carter was seen showing support by attending opening night on March 23 in New York.
The show description paints out life in the beautiful kingdom of Belleville, where the "fields are idyllic, the prince is charming, and the townsfolk are ravishing."
"Only one stubborn peasant stands in the way of absolute perfection: Cinderella. To the flawless residents and royals of Belleville, this damsel IS the distress," it reads.
Those who went to see the show inside of the Imperial Theatre were less than impressed by the revamp of a classic Disney tale, with one critic blasting the production as a "wacko storybook dumpster fire."
Another review came from Jesse Green with the New York Times, who suggested readers bring earplugs due to how loud the music was, going on to suggest "eye plugs" and "soul plugs" as well.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- ‘All Rise’ Actress Lindsay Mendez Agrees To Pay Ex $6k A Month In Support After Accusing Him Of Murder-Suicide Threat
- ‘All Rise’ Star Lindsay Mendez’ Ex-Husband Demands $6k A Month In Support After Murder-Suicide Threat Allegations
- ‘All Rise’ Actress Lindsay Mendez Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex Months After Murder-Suicide Accusation
The Washington Post's reviewer also dubbed the project "cheesy and crude," noting in the headline that it got the "title it deserves."
Carter "enthusiastically wrote a check for $700,000, thinking it would be a surefire hit and she would get her investment back," the source spilled. "After the vicious reviews, she's no longer so confident!"
The former Miss World USA 1972 had nothing but great things to say about the Broadway musical, revealing that she saw similarities between her superhero character and the Broadway Cinderella. "Wonder Woman was bad too she didn't know she was and rebellious," Carter shared.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Carter for comment.