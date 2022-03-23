'May God Help You': Grandson Of Slain Broadway Vocal Coach Speaks Out After Woman Charged With Manslaughter For Deathly Push

Prosecutors claim that Pazienza spent the next two weeks trying to cover her tracks. She allegedly quit her job, deleted all of her social media pages, and even stashed her cell phone at her aunt's house in Long Island. She then reportedly hit out at her fiancé's home waiting for everything to pass over.

She later turned herself in after the NYPD released a "clear-as-day" photo of her getting on the subway after allegedly fleeing the scene.

The suspect was reportedly spotted in the crowd watching as Gustern was being carted into an ambulance with blood pouring from the vocal coach's head. Pazienza was swiftly charged and arranged for manslaughter.