Long Island Woman Arrested And Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Shoving Of Beloved Broadway Singing Coach

A woman hailing from Port Jefferson, Long Island, New York, has been charged with manslaughter after being accused of shoving beloved Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern during an “unprovoked” attack.

Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself in and is now in police custody as the prime suspect as she awaits her arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. Police are treating Gustern’s tragic death as a homicide after learning new details about what allegedly happened on the evening of March 10.

Pazienza is believed to have approached Gustern from behind while outside of her apartment and pushed her just before 8:30 PM. Gustern suffered severe head trauma from the fall and went into a coma shortly after describing what happened to EMS workers. She never regained consciousness and ultimately died at New York’s Bellevue Hospital five days later.