Teenage Rampage: Investigating The Bloody History Of The Real Badlands Killers

He was a James Dean look-alike — she was the girl next door. But together, teenagers Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate formed a deadly duo who robbed and murdered their way through America’s heartland in the late 1950s.

Their eight-day killing spree, which took 10 lives and inspired the 1973 Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek film Badlands, the TV miniseries Murder in the Heartland and the Bruce Springsteen song “Nebraska,” began in January 1958, when Starkweather, 19, slaughtered his 14-year-old girlfriend’s family.