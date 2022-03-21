Engaged? Rihanna Steps Out With Massive Diamond Ring Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 1
Shine bright like a diamond! Rihanna stepped out wearing a massive sparkler on her left hand, fueling rumors that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are engaged amid her first pregnancy.
The singer’s new bling stole the show while she was shopping for baby clothes at Kitson in Los Angeles, California, putting her growing bump on full display in a graphic black T-shirt paired with low-rise jeans in photos published by Daily Mail.
Rihanna, 34, was sporting one of her Fenty collection’s new lip glosses during her outing on March 21, plugging the “Bubble Binge” shade via her Instagram Stories while adding the hashtag, “#preggoAF.”
Last week, fans were overjoyed after spotted RiRi enjoying some retail therapy at a local Target. During her shopping trip, onlookers saw the songstress-turned-beauty maven grab a small orange dress to put in her cart, leading to theories she is expecting a baby girl.
Rihanna recently shared that her due date is not far away while catching up with Elle on her road to motherhood, revealing how she keeps her signature glow and more.
“There's a pregnancy glow. There's also those days, girl,” she told the publication. “Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring.”
As for when she feels the most beautiful, the Barbados native wasn’t afraid to keep it real. “Whew. Truth?” Rihanna quipped. “When my whole glam team shows up on a day like today and just beats me from head to toe. I feel snatched.”
Rihanna also discussed getting suggestions from loved ones and other moms on how to adjust to her new normal in the future, adding, “Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won't get much later. I need to work on that before it's a thing of the past.”
News broke of her pregnancy in January 2022 after the Needed Me performer and A$AP Rocky, 33, were spotted on a romantic stroll, during which she flaunted her baby bump for the first time.
Fans were in awe when the power couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala just a few months before her big reveal.
"We weren't even sure if we were going to go, so separately we were planning our looks just to be prepared," Rihanna told E! News about their impromptu outing at the star-studded affair. "We ended up getting ready together and going and I didn't even realize we were on a carpet together until somebody said, 'You're making your debut,' and I was like, 'Oh, s––t.'"