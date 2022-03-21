Engaged? Rihanna Steps Out With Massive Diamond Ring Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 1

“There's a pregnancy glow. There's also those days, girl,” she told the publication. “Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring.”

As for when she feels the most beautiful, the Barbados native wasn’t afraid to keep it real. “Whew. Truth?” Rihanna quipped. “When my whole glam team shows up on a day like today and just beats me from head to toe. I feel snatched.”

Rihanna also discussed getting suggestions from loved ones and other moms on how to adjust to her new normal in the future, adding, “Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won't get much later. I need to work on that before it's a thing of the past.”