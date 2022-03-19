Pregnant Rihanna Seen Buying Baby Clothes At Target, Purchases Dress Suggesting The Singer Is Expecting A Girl

Rihanna recently opened up about the kind of mother she plans to be, admitting that she will definitely act like a “psycho," but it'll all be out of love.

In an interview with Elle, the Disturbia singer revealed the biggest piece of advice she ever got after announcing her pregnancy. Get as much rest as you can, “Because I won’t get much later. I need to work on that before it’s a thing of the past.”

Well, the Grammy winning artist has since taken a break from her rest to get some serious shopping done, reportedly spending a whole $18 on baby goods.