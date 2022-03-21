Inside Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall's Harrowing Extraction From Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

“This is a very complex situation, but we have people on our team that are willing to go into harm’s way to protect those from evil and especially when we got that call for help from Fox, we could not move quickly enough to mobilize a multi-national effort to secure Ben’s extraction from a very dangerous combat zone,” Sarah Verardo, the founder of Save Our Allies, told Fox News’ Dana Perino on Monday during a segment of American Newsroom.

“This is an operation that typically would take months to plan, as well as coordination from multiple government agencies and countries,” Verardo continued after being asked by Perino for any specific details the Save Our Allies founder would be willing to share regarding the operation put in place to save the network’s wounded correspondent.