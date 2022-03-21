In Cold Blood: FBI Files Reveal How The Feds Finally Terminated Public Enemy No. 1

According to FBI files, Dillinger pulled out the prop — which looked like a .45 automatic — and got the drop on turnkey Sam Cahoon, who helped the two desperadoes force several prisoners into cells.

Dillinger and Youngblood then headed for the jail’s main office, where they grabbed two real machine guns and used them to overpower the rest of the guards. The pair proceeded to the garage, where they stole Sheriff Lillian Holley’s Ford V-8 four-door coupe, it being the fastest car available.

Grabbing a couple of hostages, Dillinger and Youngblood sped out of the compound in a trail of dust and headed for the Illinois border. On the way, they stuck up three police stations to get more arms.