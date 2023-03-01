Home > Exclusives > Broadway Exclusive ‘All Rise’ Actress Lindsay Mendez Agrees To Pay Ex $3k A Month In Support After Accusing Him Of Murder-Suicide Threat Source: MEGA By: Ryan Naumann Mar. 1 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Actress Lindsay Mendez has reached a support deal with her ex-husband Philip months after accusing him of making scary threats, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lindsay will pay Philip $4,496 a month in spousal support until July 2024. The amount could rise if Lindsay’s income increases but they will determine any extra amount owed next year.

In addition, Lindsay will pay Philip a total of $1,504 per month in child support for their daughter Lucille. The deal comes after Philip rushed to the court pleading for an increase in support from his ex-wife. Philip asked for his monthly support to be increased to $6,753.

In his plea, he told the court that Lindsay is a “regularly working screen and Broadway star whose income vacillates due to projects” He explained, “I am unemployed and have had to move five times in the last approximately one year due to having to follow Lindsay and our minor daughter to Lindsay’s set. I have no income and depend on child support from Lindsay to meet our daughter’s needs.” Philip said he put his life on hold to support Lindsay’s career.

“During our marriage, her career thrived, and her income substantially increased. I was the stay-at-home husband and father that did all the cooking, cleaning, laundry, and domestic chores that were required,” he said. “I also helped Lindsay read lines for auditions, I wrote her speech for the Tonys, put on dinner parties for her colleagues and other industry connections,” he explained in a declaration.

Philip claims he was forced to move to New York to be near Lindsay and their daughter — where Lindsay has to work. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Lindsay filed for divorce from Philip after 5 years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences “as the reason.

Lindsay listed the date of separation as December 23, 2021. She demanded primary custody of their daughter and wanted Philip to only receive visitation. Months later, Lindsay demanded full custody after accusing Philip of threatening murder-sucide.

She filed for an emergency restraining order claiming to fear for her life after Philip made a scary remark during their daughter’s birthday.

“My requests are based upon Respondent Philip Wakefield’s (“Philip”) disturbing and frightening behavior which culminated in his recent comment to my friend, during our daughter’s first birthday party “Well, I go between being okay and thinking a lot about murder-suicide” in response to her asking him how he was doing in light of our dissolution proceeding,” she wrote. Philip said his comments were a joke. The judge denied the request.