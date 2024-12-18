Your tip
All the Clues Online Sleuths Say Prove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Used AI to Generate 'Family Fun' Christmas Card

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to celebrate Christmas in the UK.

Dec. 18 2024, Published 5:01 p.m. ET

Online sleuths have gathered all the clues claiming Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle used AI to generate their 2024 family Christmas card featuring their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

It was recently reported that the former royal and his wife, as well as their children, won't be spending the holiday season in the United Kingdom with his family amid their nasty public feud, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

sussex prince harry meghan markles brand blueprint secret split
Social media users pointed out clues that prove the photos were allegedly edited.

Prince Harry and Markle gave fans a quick glimpse at their rarely-seen children on their public holiday card for the 2024 season.

Shortly after the card was released, which featured many photos of the couple and family, social media users started pointing out "Photoshop fails."

Online theories questioned if the family photo could have been manipulated after spotting signs.

One person on X: "Archie doesn't seem to have grown in over a year, and the daughter seems to be his height now."

Another said: "How is (Lilibet) as tall as Archie? Where is the hair that (Lilibet) can almost sit on?"

A third wrote: "Harry and Meghan’s fake Christmas card - Harry has not been clean-shaven for years."

A fourth slammed the photo: "This is quite possibly the worst Photoshop job in the history of all Meghan & Harry photos EVER!"

Also seen in the family photo were their dogs, which social media users claimed were "superimposed."

A user said: "The grass and leaves look fake. The dogs don't recognize the children at all or engage. Mine would be in their faces."

Prince Harry and Markle have been known for keeping their children out of the spotlight since their births.

The two little ones made a quick appearance in their Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, back in December 2022.

prince harry meghan markle christmas card photoshop
The former royals have not spend the holidays in the UK in years.

It was recently reported that Prince Harry and Markle were not invited to spend Christmas with the royal family.

According to author Ingrid Seward, it was "too much" on King Charles to invite his youngest son and his family.

Seward continued: "I’m not a bit surprised they weren’t invited. I think the general feeling is that it would’ve just created an unwarranted atmosphere, and Christmas isn’t about that".

The couple has not taken part in Christmas activities with the royal family since 2018 – the year they got married in a lavish royal ceremony.

As previously reported, Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, have been in a very public feud for years.

prince harry meghan markle christmas card photoshop
Prince William and Prince Harry have been in nasty feud.

After Prince Harry and Markle stepped down from their royal duties and moved to the United States, the brothers' relationship has been strained.

In sit-down interviews or even in his book, Spare, Prince Harry has not held back his thoughts and feelings on his family and how they handled the backlash surrounding his marriage to Markle.

It's been reported Prince Harry and Prince William haven't exchanged words since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022.

According to New Idea, Kate Middleton is "more open" to forgiving Prince Harry than her husband due to her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The insider explained: "Despite all the barbs Harry's thrown at the royal family – and hurtfully, at Kate especially – since exiting the royal family and releasing his tell-all memoir, Spare, Kate does want people between the brothers because she knows there's no time for long-held grudges".

