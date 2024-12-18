All the Clues Online Sleuths Say Prove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Used AI to Generate 'Family Fun' Christmas Card

Online theories questioned if the family photo could have been manipulated after spotting signs.

One person on X: "Archie doesn't seem to have grown in over a year, and the daughter seems to be his height now."

Another said: "How is (Lilibet) as tall as Archie? Where is the hair that (Lilibet) can almost sit on?"

A third wrote: "Harry and Meghan’s fake Christmas card - Harry has not been clean-shaven for years."

A fourth slammed the photo: "This is quite possibly the worst Photoshop job in the history of all Meghan & Harry photos EVER!"