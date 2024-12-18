The VERY Mundane Task Kim Kardashian Asks SKIMS Staff to Let Her Handle in Store to Make Her Seem 'Down to Earth'
Kim Kardashian is committed to be hands-on at her new SKIMS store location.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star turned business mogul has asked her SKIMS store employees to leave the mundane task of steaming clothes for a very nostalgic reason.
Kardashian hit another major milestone with her $4 billion shapewear brand by opening her first brick-and-mortar location on 5th Avenue in New York City.
Ahead of the SKIMS New York flagship store's grand opening, Kardashian reflected on her journey from retail employee to brand owner.
She said in an interview with WWD: "Two nights ago, I was up in the middle of the night on FaceTime, and the girls were in the store ... and we were reorganizing everything.
"I started off my first job in retail. So my favorite thing to do, I would always steam all the merchandise in the back."
The mother-of-four revealed she went as far as asking her employees "to save some pieces for me to steam".
Kardashian's SKIMS stores are a labor of love – and while the 44-year-old billionaire could easily pay someone to take care of mundane tasks like steaming garments, she enjoys taking a hands-on approach to merchandising.
She explained: "I also picked the hangers and the metal on the hangers, and every material you could imagine from the stopper on the door to the floors.
"Materials and architecture and design is just my thing."
Kardashian has often spoken about being a perfectionist and taking her empire very seriously – and her SKIMS locations are no different.
She continued: "I know every single product that we have, I have fit every single product that we have coming out. And I know if there is something that slid by me, that I didn't get the final approval on from the detail on the stitching.
"And while I don't design everything for me ... if I can, I try to at some point, even if I'm just in my closet, show people how I would wear it versus how it was styled on someone else."
While shapewear isn't always thought of a glamorous item, Kardashian said she "loves" showing off the foundation garments she built her brand off of.
Kardashian added: "I love always showing our hosiery and shapewear. I think it's really important, because I wear shapewear with everything, and I think before (Skims) – it's not that it wasn't accepted – it just wasn't cool."
On Sunday, December 15, Kardashian attended the grand opening of her NYC location, calling it a "dream come true".
Longtime pal Paris Hilton was among the star-studded crowd to attend the extravagant grand opening party, including rapper Ice Spice, Ciara, and Lala Anthony.
Mannequins donned Kardashian's signature neutral looks and guests sipped on cocktails while browsing the silky-smooth inventory.
Kardashian shared snaps from the evening on Instagram, writing in the caption: "Our flagship store is now open in NYC. I'm so grateful for my dream team at SKIMS for making this all happen!"