The VERY Mundane Task Kim Kardashian Asks SKIMS Staff to Let Her Handle in Store to Make Her Seem 'Down to Earth'

Kim Kardashian is committed to be hands-on at her new SKIMS store location.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star turned business mogul has asked her SKIMS store employees to leave the mundane task of steaming clothes for a very nostalgic reason.

Kardashian hit another major milestone with her $4 billion shapewear brand by opening her first brick-and-mortar location on 5th Avenue in New York City.