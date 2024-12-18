Your tip
Adele Faces Losing Millions As Song Might be Globally BANNED From Streamers After Court Ruling in Her Plagiarism Battle With Brazilian Composer

The song being pulled from streaming services will cause the singer to lose millions of dollars.

Dec. 18 2024, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

Adele has just faced a major loss amid her court battle with a Brazilian composer after he accused the hit singer of plagiarism.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer could be losing millions of dollars as her 2015 hit Million Years Ago was ordered to be banned across streaming platforms.

Brazilian singer Martinho da Vila claimed back in 2021 that Adele's song plagiarises his song Mulheres.

The court battle is still ongoing, but the injunction calls for the song to be "immediately and globally, from using, reproducing, editing, distributing, or commercializing the song 'Million Years Ago', by any modality, means, physical or digital support, streaming, or sharing platform."

The order also allegedly threatens the Brazilian subsidiaries of Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music, Adele's labels, with a fine of $8,000 "per act of non-compliance".

Geraes is suing the singer for lost royalties, $160,000 in damages, plus song-writing credit on Adele's track.

Lawyer for Brazilian composer Toninho Geraes, Fredimio Trotta said in a statement: "It is a landmark for Brazilian music, which has often been copied to compose successful international hits.

"International producers and artists who have Brazilian music ‘on their radar’ for possible parasitic use will think twice, given this decision.”

This isn't the first time Adele was accused of plagiarizing the hit 2015 song.

Fans of the late Kurdish singer Ahmet Kaya claimed that Adele was a rip-off of the 1985 song Acilara Tutunmak.

Following those claims, legal action was not taken.

In a 2015 special with Graham Norton, Adele at the BBC, the singer talked about the inspiration behind the hit song, Million Years Ago, off her third studio album.

She explained: It’s kind of a story about...I drove past Brockwell Park, which is a park in South London I used to live by. It’s where I spent a lot of my youth. It has quite monumental moments of my life that I’ve spent there, and I drove past it and I just literally burst into tears."

The singer continued: "I really missed it, for no other reason than we’ve all got different things going on and it’s got nothing to do with me not feeling like I can’t go and sit in there and drink a bottle of cider anymore...it’s more that life happens, so I’ve got no one to meet there.

"That’s basically what it is. And it’s just sort of about that, and about (how) I never realized that this was going to happen. I never, ever realized when I had my guitar in the park, singing to my friends...we never in a million years thought this would ever happen."

Adele recently said goodbye before her break from music.

Despite the court battle, Adele recently said goodbye to her fans ahead of a break from music after her two-year Las Vegas residency came to an end.

Speaking about the lengthy residency, Adele admitted: "It was a lot more challenging than I expected."

