Why You Should Definitely NOT Try and Shoot Down the Drones Plaguing U.S. As 'Mind Control' Conspiracy Theories Continue to Spiral
The U.S. public have been warned not to shoot down mysterious drones – or face serious consequences.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the warnings have been prompted by possible drone sightings across the East Coast.
Civilians and politicians have encouraged the prospect of shooting them out of the sky but federal officials condemned firing at drones, saying it is both dangerous and illegal.
The possible drone sightings, which started in November in New Jersey, have caused anxiety and concern, sparking pressure on federal agencies to provide more information.
They have also triggered "mind control" conspiracy theories which have surged online.
Sightings have also been reported in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
However Rick Smith, the founder and CEO of Axon, which manufactures anti-drone technology, has urged to civilians to leave them be.
He said: "While I understand the frustration that mystery drones may cause, taking matters into private hands by firing at drones creates significant dangers."
He added shooting down a drone could essentially "turn it into a missile" and large drones crashing on land could cause "severe property damage and injury".
The risks of uncontrolled drone crashes could make "the situation far more dangerous than the drones themselves", Smith said.
Smith's comments echo those of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who warned attempting to shoot possible drones from the sky "would be dangerous".
Mayorkas and FBI officials have said they believe many of the suspected drone sightings are actually manned aircraft being misidentified by civilians and they have no evidence of any threat posed or any foreign involvement.
The Federal Aviation Administration, which registers and regulates drones in addition to other aircraft, told on Sunday private citizens shooting at any aircraft, including drones, "poses a significant safety hazard".
A spokesperson for the agency said: "An unmanned aircraft hit by gunfire could crash, causing damage to persons or property on the ground, or it could collide with other objects in the air."
Smith, the CEO of Axon, also said if "shooting drones becomes normalized, it risks spiraling out of control".
"People on the ground may not know which drones are authorized, such as first responder drones operated by local police or even delivery drones from companies like Amazon," he said.
"Without proper identification systems, the potential for chaos is enormous."
Additionally, shooting at "small, dark objects like drones in the night sky" could lead to accidental harm, according to Vijay Kumar, the dean of engineering at the University of Pennsylvania.
Kumar, whose work includes research on drones and aerial robots, said civilians trying to shoot at what they think are drones could lead to "missed shots, stray bullets, or accidents, potentially leading to hazardous outcomes far beyond the intended action."
A drone shot down over a forest could start a wildfire, for instance, he said.
Additionally, people may inadvertently end up damaging drones with crucial purposes, as some drones are used by emergency services such as firefighters, search-and-rescue teams and law enforcement.
Fear and anxiety about drones, Kumar said, stems from their association with "science fiction-like scenarios where machines have autonomy, a concept that many find unsettling".
In addition to being dangerous, shooting at aircraft – whether drones or manned airplanes – is illegal across the country.
"Firing a weapon at what a person perceives to be a drone is a terrible idea for myriad reasons,” Andrew Stengel, an attorney and former New York City prosecutor also stated.
He added: "One of which is because there could be serious criminal consequences."