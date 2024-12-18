Why You Should Definitely NOT Try and Shoot Down the Drones Plaguing U.S. As 'Mind Control' Conspiracy Theories Continue to Spiral

Civilians and politicians have encouraged the prospect of shooting them out of the sky but federal officials condemned firing at drones, saying it is both dangerous and illegal.

The possible drone sightings, which started in November in New Jersey, have caused anxiety and concern, sparking pressure on federal agencies to provide more information.

They have also triggered "mind control" conspiracy theories which have surged online.

Sightings have also been reported in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.