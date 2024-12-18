Governor Newsom Declares State of Emergency in California Due to Bird Flu As Shock Move Sparks Fear of Covid-Like Pandemic Shutdown

California has recorded just over half of all bird flu infections detected in humans in 2024, or 32 out of the 61 total cases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, all the cases are linked to exposure to cattle, or wild or domestic birds, as no spread from person-to-person has yet to be detected.

The emergency comes after an outbreak of the virus among dairy cows in Southern California farms. After first being reported in other states including Texas and Kansas earlier this year, bird flu has now been confirmed in cattle across 16 states, according to the CDC.

Newson's decision led citizens to take it to X as they posted about their concerns about a possible shutdown similar to Covid-19's 2020 pandemic.