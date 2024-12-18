'90 Day Fiancé' star David Murphey Dead at 66 after Battling 'Health Issues' for Several Years — 'He Will Be Deeply Missed'

90 Day Fiancé star David Murphey has died at the age of 66 following a years-long battle with his health. Murphey's family confirmed the reality star, most known for appearing in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, passed away last week in his Las Vegas, Nevada, home after dealing with several medical issues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@DAVIDJMURPHEY The reality star faced several health issues, including liver cancer, over the past few years.

Sources told TMZ Murphey was diagnosed with liver cancer over a year ago and was also dealing with several other serious health problems. They added Murphey underwent over 13 surgeries last year and was scheduled for another before his passing. Despite his declining health, he continued to spend time with family and friends, though he was described as "frail and unwell", having lost significant weight and frequently feeling ill.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@DAVIDJMURPHEY Murphey was known for his time on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

In a statement on Instagram, his family wrote: "We are deeply saddened to announce that David Murphey, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away at home on December 11, 2024, after experiencing health issues over the last several years. He was 66 years old." It continued: "David was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer. He had recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer's office in Nevada, having also worked for H&R Block and IGT. He was also well known for his time as a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@DAVIDJMURPHEY Murphey's family asked for privacy while mourning their loss.

"His time on the show allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans. David is survived by his two sisters and his cat Gamera. The family asked for privacy during this difficult time." With an intense love for cats, his family also encouraged followers to honor Murphey's memory by donating to The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas in his name. Murphey is survived by his two sisters and his cat, Gamera.

90 Day Fiancé fans will remember Murphey for his highly publicized relationship with Ukrainian girlfriend Lana, whom he dated online for seven years before meeting in person. While they got engaged on the show, they never tied the knot and broke up after their appearance on the TLC series.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@DAVIDJMURPHEY The TLC personality is survived by his two sisters and his cat, Gamera.