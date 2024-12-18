Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Reality Tv > 90 Day Fiancé

'90 Day Fiancé' star David Murphey Dead at 66 after Battling 'Health Issues' for Several Years — 'He Will Be Deeply Missed'

Photo of David Murphey.
Source: INSTAGRAM/@DAVIDJMURPHEY

90 Day Fiancé star David Murphey passed away in his Las Vegas home at the age of 66.

Dec. 18 2024, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

90 Day Fiancé star David Murphey has died at the age of 66 following a years-long battle with his health.

Murphey's family confirmed the reality star, most known for appearing in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, passed away last week in his Las Vegas, Nevada, home after dealing with several medical issues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
david day
Source: INSTAGRAM/@DAVIDJMURPHEY

The reality star faced several health issues, including liver cancer, over the past few years.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources told TMZ Murphey was diagnosed with liver cancer over a year ago and was also dealing with several other serious health problems.

They added Murphey underwent over 13 surgeries last year and was scheduled for another before his passing.

Despite his declining health, he continued to spend time with family and friends, though he was described as "frail and unwell", having lost significant weight and frequently feeling ill.

Article continues below advertisement
david lana day
Source: INSTAGRAM/@DAVIDJMURPHEY

Murphey was known for his time on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Article continues below advertisement

In a statement on Instagram, his family wrote: "We are deeply saddened to announce that David Murphey, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away at home on December 11, 2024, after experiencing health issues over the last several years. He was 66 years old."

It continued: "David was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer. He had recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer's office in Nevada, having also worked for H&R Block and IGT. He was also well known for his time as a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Article continues below advertisement
radar
Source: INSTAGRAM/@DAVIDJMURPHEY

Murphey's family asked for privacy while mourning their loss.

Article continues below advertisement

"His time on the show allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans. David is survived by his two sisters and his cat Gamera. The family asked for privacy during this difficult time."

With an intense love for cats, his family also encouraged followers to honor Murphey's memory by donating to The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas in his name.

Murphey is survived by his two sisters and his cat, Gamera.

Article continues below advertisement

90 Day Fiancé fans will remember Murphey for his highly publicized relationship with Ukrainian girlfriend Lana, whom he dated online for seven years before meeting in person.

While they got engaged on the show, they never tied the knot and broke up after their appearance on the TLC series.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON REALITY TV
Photo of Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Fuels Theory Reality TV Clan are 'Going Broke' By Giving Shock Update on Family's Plans for VERY Scaled-Down Christmas

Photo of James Kennedy

EXCLUSIVE: James Kennedy's Domestic Violence Arrest Warrant Accuses Him of Lifting and Throwing Victim to the Ground: 'Not Just a Misunderstanding'

Article continues below advertisement
radar
Source: INSTAGRAM/@DAVIDJMURPHEY

The TLC personality is survived by his two sisters and his cat, Gamera.

Fellow TLC personalities have commented on the family's statement on Murphey's death, including 90 Day Fiancé star Amira Lollysa.

She wrote: "My friend. Rest in peace."

Statler Riley, who appeared on Season 6 of Before the 90 Days, also commented: "So sorry to hear that. He was such a nice guy. Shocking and unexpected. May he rest easy. Will definitely send a donation for cats, so glad that he had a passion for them."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.