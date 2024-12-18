Intelligence Service FINALLY Unveils Source of 'Mind Control' Drones Hovering Over U.S. in Epic 3-Hour Secret Briefing — But 'NO-ONE Believes Them'
Intelligence officials claim there is nothing to worry about when it comes to the drone invasion over America, despite people sharing conspiracy theories including the devices being missing warheads.
On Tuesday, the CIA, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Defense met with members of the House Intelligence Committee for a briefing about the drones that have plagued New Jersey, New York, and other states, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, claimed at the hearing: "There is no evident threat coming from any place," and Rep. Jim Hines, also a Democrat from Connecticut, suggested, "There's no evidence that anybody acted unlawfully here or that any of these drones, in as much as the authorities know about them, are associated with malign intent."
He added: "I don't think we have any reason to believe that they are hiding information, and again, we asked an extraordinarily detailed series of questions of 28 people over a period of three hours."
Many of the drone sightings are just helicopters, planes, or hobbyist drones operating lawfully, the officials told congressmen during the three-hour briefing.
President Joe Biden also made it clear citizens should continue on with their lives and not fear the drones as he spoke to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, saying there is "nothing nefarious, apparently".
He added: "We're following it closely. So far, no sense of danger."
Despite the president and officials offering up a reason for the drones, people on social media are not buying it.
One skeptic asked: "If these drones are harmless, why are they swarming critical infrastructure and military zones? The sudden surge over New Jersey and beyond cannot be brushed off as hobbyist or commercial activity."
Another added: "If it is innocent, where are the operators? Why not calm the public by banning operations for a couple of weeks? Why no activity in the rest of the US? Their explanation doesn’t sound valid," and a user suggested, "They are trying to avoid panic. I get that. But don’t call this a 'normal' occurrence. Everyone, specially the people in the affected areas have the right to know."
"The US authorities are really revealing what they think of the public's Intelligence. But that works both ways!" a person raged.
The lack of a clear answer from officials have led citizens to fill in the blanks with insane conspiracy theories, including accusing the government of running a "psychological experiment".
One person suggested: "... These drones are nothing more than a psychological experiment, performed by actors in our military/government, to see how citizens react to persistent drone activity. These will probably serve as our eventual 'supervisors', in a post-modern dystopian police state."
Another said: "The CIA and the Pentagon are mentally inducing you with those wandering drones in the Air Space in order to fake an alien invasion through Holographic Technology to form One World Government. This is also known as Project Blue Beam."
Project Blue Beam, a conspiracy theory originated in the 1990s, claims global elites, including governmental and military entities, are plotting to fabricate celestial events using sophisticated technology to manipulate the world's population.
Meanwhile, the CEO of Saxon Aerospace, John Ferguson, believes the drones link to missing Ukraine warheads.
Ferguson claimed on Instagram: "I spoke to a gentleman a few months ago who was trying to raise an alarm to the highest levels of our government – which, they had their ears closed – about this one particular nuclear warhead that he physically put his hands on. He physically touched this warhead that was left over from Ukraine.
"He knew that that thing was headed towards the United States. And everyone knows that the United States government – this administration – is pushing to get into a war with Russia.”
President-elect Donald Trump was also very vocal when it came to suggesting what he thinks the government should do with the drones, raging on Truth Social to "shoot them down", but added, "I can’t imagine it’s the enemy".