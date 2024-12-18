Intelligence Service FINALLY Unveils Source of 'Mind Control' Drones Hovering Over U.S. in Epic 3-Hour Secret Briefing — But 'NO-ONE Believes Them'

On Tuesday, the CIA , FBI , Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Defense met with members of the House Intelligence Committee for a briefing about the drones that have plagued New Jersey, New York , and other states, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Intelligence officials claim there is nothing to worry about when it comes to the drone invasion over America, despite people sharing conspiracy theories including the devices being missing warheads .

Thousands of eerie drone sightings have been reported in New Jersey, New York, and other states.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, claimed at the hearing: "There is no evident threat coming from any place," and Rep. Jim Hines, also a Democrat from Connecticut, suggested, "There's no evidence that anybody acted unlawfully here or that any of these drones, in as much as the authorities know about them, are associated with malign intent."

He added: "I don't think we have any reason to believe that they are hiding information, and again, we asked an extraordinarily detailed series of questions of 28 people over a period of three hours."

Many of the drone sightings are just helicopters, planes, or hobbyist drones operating lawfully, the officials told congressmen during the three-hour briefing.