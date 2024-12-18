Jay-Z's Lawyer Furiously Denies Connection to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Horrific Alleged Crimes: 'He Doesn't Know Anything About the Charges'

Jay-Z's lawyer has denied the rapper knew anything about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' horrific allegations. RadarOnline.com can reveal Jay-Z has attempted to distance himself further from the embattled music mogul after a lawsuit accused him of raping a minor alongside Combs in 2000. The Empire State of Mind rapper's attorney, Alex Shapiro, insisted Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, had a purely professional relationship with Combs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jay-Z was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old alongside Combs in 2000.

Article continues below advertisement

Shapiro addressed Combs' allegations at Roc Nation's New York headquarters on Monday, December 16. While speaking to the press, Shapiro was adamant Jay-Z has no connection to Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering charges while emphasizing the professional nature of their relationship. He said: "Mr. Carter has nothing to do with Mr. Combs' case or Mr. Combs. "They knew each other professionally for a number of years, just like in all professions, people know each other."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jay-Z's lawyer claimed his relationship with Combs was purely professional.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay-Z's lawyer continued: "At the Music Awards, they support each other. If you go to the NBA All Star game, they support each other. That's just how professions work. "There is no closer association between any of them, that's also a matter of fiction. That's all that there is. "He doesn't know anything about the charges or allegations against him. He has nothing to do with that case. And there's nothing more to say."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jay-Z has vehemently denied the allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

The Run This Town rapper was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with Combs following the 2000 MTV Music Awards. The lawsuit alleged "another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor". While Jay-Z has vehemently denied the allegations and accused the now-38-year-old anonymous woman's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, of what he described as a "blackmail attempt".

Article continues below advertisement

Jay-Z called the allegations 'false' and called the lawsuit a 'blackmail attempt'.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, the woman who accused Jay-Z and Combs of rape came forward and admitted she struggled to key details and made errors in identifying individuals and locations in her allegations. The woman, identified only as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit, told said in an interview with NBC News: "Honestly, what is the clearest is what happened to me and route that I took to what happened to me. Not all of the faces there are as clear. "So I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying."