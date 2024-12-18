Jay-Z's Lawyer Furiously Denies Connection to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Horrific Alleged Crimes: 'He Doesn't Know Anything About the Charges'
Jay-Z's lawyer has denied the rapper knew anything about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' horrific allegations.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jay-Z has attempted to distance himself further from the embattled music mogul after a lawsuit accused him of raping a minor alongside Combs in 2000.
The Empire State of Mind rapper's attorney, Alex Shapiro, insisted Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, had a purely professional relationship with Combs.
Shapiro addressed Combs' allegations at Roc Nation's New York headquarters on Monday, December 16.
While speaking to the press, Shapiro was adamant Jay-Z has no connection to Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering charges while emphasizing the professional nature of their relationship.
He said: "Mr. Carter has nothing to do with Mr. Combs' case or Mr. Combs.
"They knew each other professionally for a number of years, just like in all professions, people know each other."
Jay-Z's lawyer continued: "At the Music Awards, they support each other. If you go to the NBA All Star game, they support each other. That's just how professions work.
"There is no closer association between any of them, that's also a matter of fiction. That's all that there is.
"He doesn't know anything about the charges or allegations against him. He has nothing to do with that case. And there's nothing more to say."
The Run This Town rapper was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with Combs following the 2000 MTV Music Awards. The lawsuit alleged "another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor".
While Jay-Z has vehemently denied the allegations and accused the now-38-year-old anonymous woman's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, of what he described as a "blackmail attempt".
Recently, the woman who accused Jay-Z and Combs of rape came forward and admitted she struggled to key details and made errors in identifying individuals and locations in her allegations.
The woman, identified only as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit, told said in an interview with NBC News: "Honestly, what is the clearest is what happened to me and route that I took to what happened to me. Not all of the faces there are as clear.
"So I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying."
In her lawsuit, she claimed her father picked up her after the alleged assault; however, her dad later rebuked her claim.
Additionally, the rappers named in her lawsuit were in entirely different locations described by the woman on the night of the incident, based on images from that evening.
Shapiro filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit and expose the alleged victim's identity.
Jay-Z said in a statement: "This incident didn't happen, and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press.
"True Justice is coming. We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began. This 1-800 lawyer doesn't realize it yet, but, soon."