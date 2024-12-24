Your tip
Brad Pitt Uncorks Vicious Email Request Weapon In Sour Grapes War Against Angelina Jolie As Their Winery Battle Drags On – 'She's Stonewalling!'

brad pitt in sour grapes war against angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt has escalated his winery battle with Angelina Jolie, using a vicious email weapon in their dispute.

Dec. 24 2024, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Brad Pitt has asked a judge to force Angelina Jolie to cough up a secret cache of potentially explosive emails that could expose damaging details about her conduct in the sale of their French vineyard.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the combative divorcees have been battling for years over Jolie selling her share of the $160 million Château Miraval winery to the Stoli Group.

brad pitt in sour grapes war against angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

Pitt asks a judge to force Jolie to reveal secret emails in their $160M winery dispute.

And now sizzling court documents accuse the 49-year-old Tomb Raider star of "improperly" dragging her feet in not releasing hundreds of emails and communications related to the sale, claiming attorney-client privilege.

The Fight Club actor, 60, claimed that at least 126 of those emails don't involve any lawyers and, therefore, should not qualify as privileged communications.

brad pitt in sour grapes war against angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

Pitt slams Jolie over withholding key emails in their winery battle.

The court documents stated: "In a last-ditch attempt to suppress the truth about her wrongful sale to the Stoli Parties, Defendant Angelina Jolie has withheld hundreds of emails exchanged with her inner circle... on claims of attorney-client privilege."

The motion accused Jolie of "stonewalling" for more than two years before producing emails based on a pretrial agreement that "turned out to be illusory," since none contained chats about the sale, according to Pitt.

brad pitt in sour grapes war against angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

Pitt claimed Jolie sold her stake without consent, as explosive emails threaten her reputation.

Pitt accused Jolie of selling her stake without his permission and has claimed the time-stamped emails will detail her unscrupulous actions following their 2016 split and seemingly endless knives-out divorce battle.

A source close to the case said: "Their messy divorce is about to get even messier. Angelina's reputation could take a major hit when these documents are finally exposed."

