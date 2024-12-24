Your tip
Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck's Sex Life Sagging Since J. Lo Break-Up: Hollywood Star Has 'Only Been Hanging With Pals, Not Gals'

Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck's sex life has been sagging since his break-up with J Lo, now 'only with pals'.

Dec. 24 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck has lost his mojo after the trauma of his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the reformed Romeo, 52, has gone months without having sex.

In August, Lopez filed for divorce from the Batman actor at the Los Angeles Superior Court after months of speculation that their marriage was on the rocks.

Source: MEGA

Affleck has gone months without s** since his divorce from J.Lo, surprising friends.

An insider said: "Ben's friends expected him to have one or two hookups after J.Lo, and even if he wasn't going on a tear, at least have some no-strings-attached fun. But when the opportunity arises, he doesn't seem to care. This is the longest he's ever gone without sex, surely.

"He's still very affected by the number J.Lo did on him, to the point where he can't cope with the idea of another relationship or even a fling."

Affleck's approach back into dating is very different after the actor's split from Jennifer Garner.

He had an on-and-off relationship with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, then a fling with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, followed by a yearlong romance with his Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas.

Source: MEGA

Affleck's post-J.Lo life contrasts sharply with his past flings, including Shookus and Ana de Armas.

Then, in 2021, he rekindled his love affair with J.Lo, nearly two decades after their first broken engagement.

As RadarOnline previously reported, the Oscar winner soon realized he'd made a mistake marrying the Hustlers star, 55, and they separated last spring.

Source: MEGA

While Affleck's sobriety is praised, friends find it odd he's not seeking any fun, focusing only on work and family.

Although pals applaud the Argo actor for staying sober, they wonder why his lady-killer instincts seem to be kaput.

The insider said: "He's just seeing male buddies, working and spending time with his kids.

"It's great he's acting like a grown-up at last, but people think it's odd he's not showing the faintest interest in having a bit of fun."

