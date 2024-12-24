Ben Affleck's Sex Life Sagging Since J. Lo Break-Up: Hollywood Star Has 'Only Been Hanging With Pals, Not Gals'

An insider said: "Ben's friends expected him to have one or two hookups after J.Lo, and even if he wasn't going on a tear, at least have some no-strings-attached fun. But when the opportunity arises, he doesn't seem to care. This is the longest he's ever gone without sex, surely.

"He's still very affected by the number J.Lo did on him, to the point where he can't cope with the idea of another relationship or even a fling."

Affleck's approach back into dating is very different after the actor's split from Jennifer Garner.

He had an on-and-off relationship with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, then a fling with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, followed by a yearlong romance with his Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas.