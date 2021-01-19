Ben Affleck and Girlfriend Ana de Armas Call it Quits After 1 Year Together The actors reportedly 'stopped seeing eye to eye.'

It’s over. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have officially called it quits.

“The breakup was amicable, [but] she was the one who called things off,” a source told Us Weekly on Monday, January 18, confirming the split. “Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye. The two couldn’t work through their differences and have decided to end their relationship.”

The former couple met while filming the movie Deep Water together. They were first romantically linked in March 2020 when photos published by the Daily Mail showed the costars vacationing together in Cuba. At the time, an eyewitness told the publication that Affleck, 48, and de Armas, 32, were “making out.” A month later, they went Instagram official when the Knives Out actress shared a series of photos to celebrate her 32nd birthday. In one image, the Argo alum had his arms wrapped around her waist.

Prior to his relationship with de Armas, the Oscar-winning actor married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and split in 2018. Together they share three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8.