Bradley Cooper has his eye on the new Bond girl — brunette babe Ana de Armas, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Hangover hunk, 45, was caught on camera flirting up a storm with the Cuban-born hottie, 31, after a pre-Golden Globes luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 3.

“Bradley made a beeline for Ana and they chatted away for quite a while in the hotel lobby. They weren’t at all keen to rush off,” noted an insider.

“He kept cracking jokes and had a huge grin on his face. Bradley seemed very taken with Ana and she was laughing a lot,” added the source.

Since the two co-starred in the 2016 film War Dogs, de Armas has appeared in the recent blockbuster Knives Out and landed the plum role of Paloma in the upcoming 007 flick No Time to Die.

Cooper’s been keeping a low profile, spending most of his time in New York co-parenting his two-year-old daughter, Lea, with his ex, 34-year-old model Irina Shayk.

But he and de Armas seemed “in their own world” during their chat, with Cooper giving the actress a hug before the two slipped out a side door, the source said.

“It was clear there was tons of chemistry between them,” added the source.