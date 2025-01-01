Your tip
Jennifer Aniston's Final Words to Angelina Jolie Before Brad Pitt's Affair on Movie Set Resurfaces — As 'Brangelina' Finally Settles Divorce after Eight-Year Battle

Composite photo of Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston recalled her final words to Angelina Jolie as the actress finalized her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Dec. 31 2024, Published 7:48 p.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston's final words to Angelina Jolie have resurfaced in the wake of the Maleficent star's divorce from Brad Pitt being finalized after eight long tumultuous years.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Friends star recalled the first and only time she met Jolie, during which she made friendly small talk unaware her words would prove fatal to her marriage with Pitt.

At the time, Aniston, 55, was still married to Pitt, 61, who was gearing up to film the 2005 hit Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Jolie, 49.

jennifer anistons secrets to looking smoking
Source: MEGA

Aniston met Jolie on the Warner Bros. lot while filming 'Friends.'

Aniston reflected on her brief meeting with her ex-husband's soon-to-be new wife during a 2005 interview with Vanity Fair.

The sitcom star said the encounter took place in 2004 – one year before her divorce from Pitt – on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, where she was filming Friends.

Upon spotting Jolie, Aniston recalled: "I pulled over and introduced myself.

angelina jolie so consumed by hatred for brad pitt
Source: MEGA

Aniston said she told Jolie her then-husband Pitt was 'so excited' to work with her on 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith.'

"I said, 'Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time!'"

Little did she know at the time, Pitt would go on to fall in love with Jolie while on the set of their new film.

While Pitt and Jolie insisted they did not have sex while working on the project, their chemistry was undeniable and marked the end of the Fight Club star's marriage with Aniston.

brad pitt angelina jolie mr and mrs smith
Source: 20th Century Fox

Pitt and Jolie ended up falling in love while working on the film.

Aniston diplomatically "chose to believe" Pitt's claims about his relationship with Jolie, and the two announced their separation in a joint statement in January 2005.

Amid rumors of Pitt and Jolie's romance overlapping with his marriage to Aniston, the co-stars began dating.

They dated for years, during which they adopted three children – Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Maddox, 23, – and welcomed three of their own children – Shiloh, 19, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – before tying the knot in 2014.

Two years later, Jolie made headlines when she filed for divorce in 2016.

Years later, amid their bitter divorce battle, it was revealed Jolie's filing was sparked by an explosive argument on their private jet, in which she alleged a drunken Pitt became physically violent with herself and their children.

As their divorce raged on, the Jolie-Pitt kids seemingly took their mother's side – and some have gone as far as dropping Pitt's surname.

brad pitt angelina jolie one step closer finalizing divorce war custody support property
Source: MEGA

Jolie and Pitt finalized their divorce after eight long years.

While the ex-couple are still in a legal battle over the fate of their French winery, the couple finally settled their divorce on December 30. Attorney James Simon of Hersh Mannis addressed the settlement closing the eight-year long chapter in a statement.

Simon said: "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt.

"She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.

"This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

