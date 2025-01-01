Jennifer Aniston's Final Words to Angelina Jolie Before Brad Pitt's Affair on Movie Set Resurfaces — As 'Brangelina' Finally Settles Divorce after Eight-Year Battle

Jennifer Aniston's final words to Angelina Jolie have resurfaced in the wake of the Maleficent star's divorce from Brad Pitt being finalized after eight long tumultuous years.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Friends star recalled the first and only time she met Jolie, during which she made friendly small talk unaware her words would prove fatal to her marriage with Pitt.

At the time, Aniston, 55, was still married to Pitt, 61, who was gearing up to film the 2005 hit Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Jolie, 49.