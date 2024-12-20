'Walking Skeleton' Angelina Jolie Sparks Deadly Diet Craze to Expose 'Every Vein in Your Body' After Appearing 'See Through' on Red Carpets
Angelina Jolie has sparked a worrying new "vein popping" craze that involves dangerous dehydration and starvation techniques.
Devotees of the actress have been swapping worryingly risky techniques on how to promote grossly bulging veins on themselves after Jolie began appearing at red carpet events in recent months to promote her new Maria Callas biopic with distended arteries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fans have taken to social media pages dedicated to extreme dieting to compare notes, with one person asking: "I love Angelina's bulging veins look. How do I get that for me?"
Another deluded fan was quick to reply with: "You need to strip back the body fat, work out loads but don't hydrate much. This will bring the veins to the surface. She looks amazing!"
Another amongst dozens added: "Vein popping is so sexy. Lose the fat to free the veins."
But onlookers at a recent film event to plug the film Maria were left concerned about the 49-year-old's appearance.
Many zoomed in on the bulging veins seen crawling down Jolie’s forearms.
Two people pointedly asked, "What’s wrong with her arms?! and "Why are her veins so large? She looks like a walking skeleton."
Another quipped: "Oh my goodness, she doesn’t look that good, and those veins popping out like that! Is she okay?"
Yet another reaction to the startling photos of Jolie’s wafer-thin figure read: "How is she only 49? She looks so much older with her arms."
Among the many causes of bulging veins is a person having very low body fat, underlying health issues, as well as simply aging.
A few noted claims of anorexia.
Cis Rundle, a friend of Jolie’s late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, once claimed the movie star suffered from anorexia and practiced self-harm during her teenage years.
A decade ago, Rundle alleged that she once "carried (Jolie) into the hospital" amid concerns regarding the teen’s low consumption of food and her weight. The woman said that things were ultimately "worked out," though, saying it was just "one of her stages".
"The irony is she actually puts a huge amount of focus on her kids’ eating habits and making sure they’re getting all the nutrition they need but then she just sits there picking at her plate and barely finishing anything on it," an insider said of the mom-of-six.
And this week we told how Jolie had confessed to feeling lonely as the 20th anniversary of her falling in love with Brad Pitt looms on the horizon.
The star has taken to wearing all black as she "mourns" the creeping solitude that is encasing her life, RadarOnline.com revealed.
Jolie said in a candid interview that she identified the loneliness suffered by singing legend Callas: "I have my children I love but as an adult, I'm often alone. I find myself identifying with the solitude and loneliness she has.
"I also haven't quite figured out how to live life in a way where I'm on my own. Maybe a lot of artists feel that we're in an open space as a person.
"We don't quite settle. So it leaves us in a strange way sometimes."
Jolie opened up about feeling lonely and struggling to live on her own.
She has her children and three marriages under her belt but revealed she struggles to live life on her own eight years on from her infamous and messy split from Pitt, 60, which is set to play out still further in a court showdown in 2025.