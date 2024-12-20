Bleak King Charles Cancer Update: Ailing 76-Year-Old Monarch's Chemo Treatment Extended Into 2025 as he 'Loses Battle' With Disease
King Charles' cancer fight is far from over.
The 76-year-old's cancer treatment has been extended into 2025, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as a Buckingham Palace source said the royal's health is still being "managed" but is "moving in a positive direction".
According to the insider, despite his treatment, Charles is setting his sights on returning to his full schedule of public duties, including "exciting" UK and international visits.
On Thursday, the monarch still hosted the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace for a pre-Christmas lunch – an event Prince William and Kate Middleton did not attend. Charles will hold his last public event of the year on Friday and will appear at a reception at Waltham Forest Town Hall in East London.
"You could almost forget at the start of the year this was a man that faced the shock of being diagnosed with cancer', another source said, referring to Charles' uptick in public events.
While Charles is continuing to move forward, Princess Diana's former astrologer Debbie Frank is warning the king to "pace himself" for a smoother return to normalcy in 2025.
Frank said: "After facing a serious health issue in 2024, the monarch continues his ups and downs in 2025. He will grab the highs, giving them his all, and then feel frustrated at some setbacks. Both he and Camilla are slightly on the back foot as 2024 draws to a close."
She specifically advised Charles – who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year – to "cut back" from late February to early March, with the expectation that by late spring, he would be ready to "pursue his dreams" and return to traveling.
A source told RadarOnline.com Charles is doing all he can to stay busy and distracted from his brutal disease, including painting melancholy watercolor pictures of his sprawling country estate – and selling them for $10,000 each on his official website's shop,
The insider said: "Charles is spending a lot of his free time in his garden at his country bolthole painting away. Art is one of his first loves and it takes his mind off the harsh reality of illness.
"He knows he is in the twilight of his life and some of the compositions are pretty melancholy given the serious position he is in with this cancer diagnosis. He is channeling the grief and pain he is feeling into his art."
"He sees the works as a legacy of his life which can be enjoyed by buyers long after he has died," the source added.
Even while his health is being "managed", William and Kate have been "quietly preparing" to assume the roles of king and queen "sooner" than anticipated.
According to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, the couple have been taking on more duties in preparation to take over: "Although the King is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment.
"As a result, William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected."
Middleton, who revealed in March she was also diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy, finished her final chemo treatment in September.