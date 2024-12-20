Bleak King Charles Cancer Update: Ailing 76-Year-Old Monarch's Chemo Treatment Extended Into 2025 as he 'Loses Battle' With Disease

According to the insider, despite his treatment, Charles is setting his sights on returning to his full schedule of public duties, including "exciting" UK and international visits.

On Thursday, the monarch still hosted the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace for a pre-Christmas lunch – an event Prince William and Kate Middleton did not attend. Charles will hold his last public event of the year on Friday and will appear at a reception at Waltham Forest Town Hall in East London.

"You could almost forget at the start of the year this was a man that faced the shock of being diagnosed with cancer', another source said, referring to Charles' uptick in public events.