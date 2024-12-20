Your tip
Home > True Crime > Murder

Delphi Murderer Richard Allen Sentenced to 130 Years in Prison for Brutally Killing Two Indiana Middle School Girls

Photo of Richard Allen
Source: LiveNOW from FOX/Facebook

Allen was sentenced eight years after the brutal slayings.

Dec. 20 2024, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

Dec. 20 2024, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

Delphi murderer Richard Allen has been sentenced to 130 years in prison for brutally killing two Indiana middle school girls in 2017.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the 52-year-old was slapped with his prison sentence on Friday morning following a brief hearing that included emotional testimonies from family members and investigators.

delphi murderer richard allen sentenced killing teen girls
Source: WTHR

Allen wasn't arrested until October 2022.

Years after the brutal crime made headlines, Allen received the maximum sentence of 65 years for each to run consecutively.

He was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felony murder.

After a four-week trial, the 52-year-old was convicted of murder in the deaths of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, almost eight years after their bodies were found with their throats slit near a trail in Indiana.

According to NBC News, Judge Frances C. Gull said Allen's brutal slaying ranks "right up there with the most hideous crimes."

He added: "The families will deal with your carnage forever and you sit here and roll your eyes at me as you have rolled your eyes at me repeatedly during this trial."

delphi murderer richard allen sentenced killing teen girls
Source: WTHR

The former drugstore clerk encountered the girls on the Monon High Bridge Trail.

Back in 2017, the horrifying murders of the two teens left their small town of Delphi on edge.

The disturbing crime remained unsolved until Allen was arrested in October 2022.

The former drugstore clerk encountered the girls on the Monon High Bridge Trail and forced the two off the trail at gunpoint.

The prosecutors claimed that Allen threatened to rape the teens, but he brutally killed them both after a van passed by.

Their bodies were found the following day.

During the trial, the jury was shown eerie Snapchat footage that was recorded by one of the teens.

In the video, a man is seen and then is heard saying "Down the hill."

delphi murderer richard allen sentenced killing teen girls
Source: MEGA

Allen allegedly confessed to the murders during a phone call with is wife.

Allen's attorneys plan to appeal the verdict and said in a statement, according to NBC News: "Richard Allen maintains his innocence."

However, while behind bars, the 52-year-old allegedly confessed to murdering the two girls during phone calls with his wife, Kathy.

Allen allegedly said in one of the calls: "I did it. I killed Abby and Libby."

Kathy tried to shoot down her husband's claims before he allegedly replied: "Yes, I did."

The phone call recordings were played for the jury during the trial, according to reports.

Kathy was not present during the hearing for her husband's sentencing.

Allen’s defense team argued that his claims were false and that he possibly started to "lose his mind" in solitary confinement.

According to prison guards who testified, Allen smashed his head against cell walls, bathed in his toilet, ate paper, and covered his face and cell walls in feces.

