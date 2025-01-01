Donald Trump Jr.'s New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Shares Cryptic Quote on Social Media As His Family Fears Socialite is 'Using' Him and 'Will Ruin' The Brand
Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend is entering the new year with a note of optimism and appreciation.
Bettina Anderson, who has been linked to the president-elect's son since August, is trying to keep a positive outlook amid growing questions about her intentions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump Jr. and Anderson were first spotted together in back in August.
Witnesses said the two were flirty during a brunch date that did not appear to be for "business purposes", adding it was clear the two had been intimate with each other.
Now, as they prepare to enter the new year as a public couple, Anderson has shared a special note online.
The 38-year-old forwarded a note from another page that encouraged: "Take a step back today, look at all those beautiful things you have."
Under that, she added her own gratitude for a life-changing year, writing: "Thank you 2024."
The beautiful thing Anderson has with Trump Jr. heated up over the summer – even though the president's first-born was engaged at the time to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle broke off their engagement just three months after Trump Jr. was first spotted getting cozy with Anderson, with his dad stepping in to smooth things over by naming Guilfoyle ambassador to Greece.
Since their breakup, Trump Jr. has not been shy about showering Anderson with affection. Earlier this month the couple was spotted at a Florida hotspot – and neither attempted to conceal their PDA.
The two also headed to Italy to enjoy themselves after news of their potential relationship broke.
As their relationship grows stronger, Anderson is expected at President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration in January.
But some people within Trump's inner circle are concerned Anderson isn't exactly the one for Trump Jr., especially knowing her socialite reputation.
A source said: "It's one thing to worry about Palm Beach shenanigans making a stop at Mar-a-Lago, but to let those problems penetrate the White House is a new level of trouble."
Other insiders close to Trump Jr. claim Anderson is using the 46-year-old in the latest move in her "social ladder climbing".
"We want to protect the Trump brand and don't want her close to the family," the insider said.
After being accused of using her new high-powered man simply to climb the social ladder, Anderson angrily fired back, making it clear to everyone what she has with the president-elect's son is legit.
The model and influencer took to her Instagram Stories to share a notable bible passage from the book of Exodus, as it said: "So let them lie. Let them manipulate. Let them talk. You just be still, because when God is on your side, who can stand against you?"
The post quoted the bible, Exodus 1414, which says, "Hold your peace and the lord will fight for you. You only need to be still."
Trump Jr. and Anderson have been spending a lot of time at the philanthropist's townhouse as of late, further raising eyebrows about their seemingly close relationship.
Eyewitnesses dismissed the notion of an earlier meeting being for business purposes as they noted the flirtatious nature between the pair – and recalled Anderson kissing Trump Jr. at least three times.
One witness said: "She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he is with her.
"They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide-leg pants, he was in shorts and a t-shirt."
The witness further insisted: "They were definitely on a date" before clarifying, "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic – and you could tell they were intimate with each other."