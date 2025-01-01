'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel, 54, Puts Toned Figure on Display in Skimpy Bikini while Packing on The PDA With New Boyfriend Tom Villante, 56, in Miami
Bethenny Frankel is turning up the heat this New Year's Eve while spending time on Miami Beach with her new boyfriend.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Real Housewives of New York alum showed off her incredibly toned figure in a blue bikini while sharing some steamy PDA with her latest love Tom Villante – just weeks after the two hard launched their romance on social media.
Villante, the founder, chairman, and CEO of YapStone, flaunted his equally impressive physique in a similar shade of blue swim trunks.
Frankel, 54, was photographed both in the clear ocean water and while walking on the beach – with one hand latched to her new man and the other gripping a pink canned beverage.
The Bravo alum, who shares 14-year-old daughter Bryn with her ex Jason Hoppy, appeared to be in good spirits while spending the holiday in the warm weather – a massive change from her home base in New York.
Frankel and Villante were first linked at the end of September when they were photographed holding hands on a date night in Santa Monica, California.
The Skinnygirl CEO made her first public appearance with the CEO at the Yellowstone Season 5B premiere in New York City just last month. While she walked the red carpet solo, the two met up inside.
At the end of November, the TV personality hard launched her new relationship on Instagram, sharing a clip of Villante tending to her home’s fireplace.
Accompanying the clip, she wrote: "POV: he buys you a luxury heated throw & builds you a fire while you sip an overpriced latte."
Villante was previously married to Caitlin Anastasia Meehan, while Frankel was married to Peter Sussman from 1996 to 1997 and Hoppy from 2010 to 2012. She and Hoppy finalized their divorce in 2021.
News of the Bravo star's new romance comes six months after it was revealed she and ex-fiancé Paul Bernon had ended their six-year relationship.
Two months after the split, a mutual friend of the couple said it "just wasn't going to work" between the exes.
They added: "They are so different — he's an under the radar kind of guy."
Over the summer, a newly single Frankel shared a TikTok revealing she canceled a "last-minute" first date after seeing the guy and realizing he wasn't her type.
She explained she didn't want to waste time and preferred being at home with her daughter, who the reality star often shares videos with on social media.
That same month, Frankel was spotted in Saint-Tropez with German artist Niclas Castello, enjoying the sun in a coral swimsuit while Castello relaxed beside her.
Frankel quickly became a fan-favorite during her time on RHONY, becoming known for her sharp wit and no-nonsense attitude.
Along with being a well-known American television personality, she also launched her own lifestyle brand, Skinnygirl, in 2009 – which she later sold for a reported $100 million.
Beyond her business ventures, Frankel is a published author, with several books on lifestyle, health, and self-improvement, including Naturally Thin and A Place of Yes.
She also hosted her own talk show, Bethenny, and has appeared on various TV programs.