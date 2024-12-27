'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel, 54, Puts Very Fit Figure on Display In Tight Floral Swimsuit After She Bashed Trolls Who Claimed She's 'Too Old' for Sexy Looks
Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel has put her very fit figure on display in a tight swimsuit as she hit the beach.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 54-year-old was beaming while soaking up the sun in Miami the day after Christmas.
The former Bravo star showed off her tan and very toned figure in a dark floral swimsuit that featured a V-neckline and ruffled sleeves.
She accessorized her look with a variety of bracelets, a watch, and big sunglasses.
Just a few weeks ago, the reality television queen shut down trolls who claimed she is "too old" to wear a bikini.
In a video posted to Instagram, Frankel posed confidently for her 3.4 million followers while rocking a very tiny bikini.
She wrote: "Many of you say at a certain age you're too old to wear a bikini. This was in my drawer, and it has tags on it. So the big question I have for you is: Am I popping tags or am I not popping tags?"
She repeated the question and wrote: "Are we gonna pop some tags? #swim #bathingsuit #onepiece #poolside #confidence."
Fellow Bravo queen, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, 61, commented: "You are never too old. If you look like that girl, you can go naked if you want. #bestbody."
Actress Katee Sackhoff, 44, added: "Pop those tags!! It drives me crazy when we think after a certain age or after children we can no longer be youthful or sexy. Like relax!! I have half my life left and I’m not hurting anyone. You look amazing."
Fans also flocked to support the reality television star and praised her figure.
One said: "If I had that body, I’d be wearing that suit to the grocery store."
Another wrote: "Looking better than most 20-year-olds out there."
A third added: "You look amazing. Wear it if you feel great in it. If not, buh-bye."
Another commented: "You look good. I'm not sure who came up with this 'there’s an age limit' thing. Wear (what the f---) you want when you want."
Inside Josh Duggar's Christmas Behind Bars Including Peanut Butter Meal and Ping-Pong Tournament as Disgraced Reality Star Serves Sentence in Texas Prison
One person missing from Frankel's Miami beach outing was her new man – businessman Tom Villante.
The new couple first went public with their romance in November when they attended aYellowstone event in NYC.
Frankel also made the romance Instagram official and uploaded a video of Villante putting together a fire while she sipped on a beverage.
She captioned the clip: "Because #imworthit#andmyman #thankyoutomyman #weekend."