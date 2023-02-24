Ex-‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Reveals Autoimmune Disease Struggles After Being Grilled By Fans About Her Face
Bethenny Frankel revealed she’s been experiencing horrific pain dealing with an autoimmune disease after fans asked questions about her appearance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Frankel posted a video of herself this morning explaining to fans why her appearance looks different. She said, “Only because I love you will I share this with you. Many of you are asking why my face looks different in my makeup videos … it is because I am messed up. I am not doing that great.”
She said, “I am so dehydrated and riddled with aches and pains. I have had liters of Pedialyte and water and Kombucha and coconut water and it just goes right through me and I’ve gained like four pounds because my body is trying to hold on to any water it can.”
She continued, "Dehydration is so real. This is like very intense, and it’s gotten really bad in the past few years because of this autoimmune thing I’m dealing with."
Frankel said this was the reason for her face looking different. “I wake up like every two hours in such pain and dying of thirst,” she said.
The businesswoman explained her doctor said it was connected to the POTS disease which she has. Frankel said her worst fear was not being able to take care of her 12-year-old daughter Brynn.
- 'We Can't Listen To It': 'RHONY' Alum Luann de Lesseps Slams Ex-Costar Bethenny Frankel During Explosive Cabaret Tour Show
- ‘This Is A Massive Scandal’: Bethenny Frankel Questions Why Kim Kardashian & Bella Hadid Have Yet To Sever Ties With Balenciaga
- 'HOLY SH*TBALLS': ‘Real Housewives’ Star Bethenny Frankel's Honest Review Of 'Delightful VIP Skincare' Brand Maya Chia
Frankel wrote a lengthy caption to her post telling fans, “I’m bloated, swollen and I’ve gained 4 lbs in 3 days because my body is desperately hanging on to any water it can."
She added, “A while back I shared what has been a serious battle with POTS. This is an auto-immune disorder that seems to have been drastically exacerbated since COVID. I know there are many of you out there, so thanks for all of the information. It’s certainly a condition to manage.”
“I suffer from chronic severe dehydration. I have always experienced extremely low blood pressure and dehydration, but it’s gotten exponentially worse," she continued.
Frankel said, “I make a tremendous effort to stay hydrated, get IV’s, and I haven’t had liquor for 6 months. I’m basically on the case.”
She ended, “When you comment on someone’s physical appearance, you may not know exactly what they’re enduring personally, physically, and emotionally.”