Ex-‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Reveals Autoimmune Disease Struggles After Being Grilled By Fans About Her Face

Bethenny Frankel revealed she’s been experiencing horrific pain dealing with an autoimmune disease after fans asked questions about her appearance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Frankel posted a video of herself this morning explaining to fans why her appearance looks different. She said, “Only because I love you will I share this with you. Many of you are asking why my face looks different in my makeup videos … it is because I am messed up. I am not doing that great.”