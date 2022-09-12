‘They Were Fully Involved In That Tape’: Bethenny Frankel Backs Ray J In His War With Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian Over Sex Video

Ex-Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has continued her attack against the Kardashian family and publicly backed up Ray J in his fight with the famous family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian’s ex/sex tape partner, Ray J, unleashed on social media. He told his followers he had enough of the lies from the family related to the explicit tape released in February 2007.