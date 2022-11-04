'RHONY' Star Countess Luann Trashes Bethenny Frankel's 'Housewives' Podcast, Brands It 'Sad & Pathetic'

"If she s---- on the show, that means she is going to s--- on us on her little podcast about the Housewives," De Lesseps said while chatting with Danny Pellegrino on Everything Iconic, stating that she fully expects to be criticized on the rewatch podcast.

The RHONY star was at first surprised by the news, then speculating it was Frankel's attempt to "grab the fame of Housewives to keep her storyline going."

"She's thrown Housewives under the bus a million times. I remember at one point, she wouldn't even say the word," De Lesseps continued, saying people are not going to want to hear more from a "disgruntled Housewife."