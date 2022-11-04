'RHONY' Star Countess Luann Trashes Bethenny Frankel's 'Housewives' Podcast, Brands It 'Sad & Pathetic'
Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps slammed Bethenny Frankel after learning the former Bravolebrity is hosting a new rewatch podcast produced by iHeartMedia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The model-turned-Countess spoke frankly upon finding out about Frankel's new venture, where listeners will get to see her re-watching iconic episodes throughout the reality show franchise's history and sharing fresh commentary on the drama.
"If she s---- on the show, that means she is going to s--- on us on her little podcast about the Housewives," De Lesseps said while chatting with Danny Pellegrino on Everything Iconic, stating that she fully expects to be criticized on the rewatch podcast.
The RHONY star was at first surprised by the news, then speculating it was Frankel's attempt to "grab the fame of Housewives to keep her storyline going."
"She's thrown Housewives under the bus a million times. I remember at one point, she wouldn't even say the word," De Lesseps continued, saying people are not going to want to hear more from a "disgruntled Housewife."
The Countess branded it "sad and pathetic" that Frankel is doing a rewatch podcast "because of all of her failed pivots since the Housewives."
Frankel notably appeared on RHONY's first three seasons and later returned for season 7 but left for good after season 11, telling fans she was ready to embark on her "next chapter."
"It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women," Frankel shared in her announcement.
Since then, fans learned of Frankel's latest venture titled ReWives and her plans to "put the real back in Real Housewives."
On ReWives, the Skinnygirl mogul will be joined by unexpected thought leaders and celebrity friends to "have insightful conversations, using the most notorious Housewives episodes as vehicles for hilarious and outrageous commentary on real topics."
While some fans are excited, De Lesseps revealed that she is unimpressed.
"She's tried everything other than Housewives and it doesn't seem to work," said De Lesseps, describing it as a "desperate" scenario for her former franchise co-star.